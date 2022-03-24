11 TV Stars Who Appeared on ‘Cagney & Lacey,’ Now 40 Years Old

You TV buffs already know some of the cast of Cagney & Lacey. Before Sharon Gless got a Burn Notice and Tyne Daly started Judging Amy, the actresses played NYPD detectives Cagney and Lacey in the ’80s CBS cop drama. (In fact, the duo dominated the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Emmy category for six years in a row, with Gless winning two trophies and Daly winning four.)

The supporting cast, meanwhile, included Alias’ Carl Lumbly and Cobra Kai’s Martin Kove, while Pretty Little Liars’ Meg Foster portrayed Cagney in Season 1 before Gless replaced her.

But the guest-starring cast of the show — which celebrates its 40th anniversary on March 25 — was filled with future TV stars, including familiar faces from the Breaking Bad and NCIS franchises.