‘Miss Scarlet’ Season 6 Premiere Date & First Look Revealed (PHOTOS)

Miss Scarlet fans are getting a treat today. PBS has revealed the premiere date and first photos for Season 6, which will come out before 2025 is over, for those with a PBS streaming subscription. For viewers watching on PBS, it comes out in January 2026.

Miss Scarlet was renewed for Season 6 on February 19, three days after the Season 5 finale aired on Sunday, February 16. The renewal announced the returning cast, but Felix Scott (Patrick Nash) was notably absent from the list. TV Insider confirmed that Scott has officially exited the series and that Evan McCabe (Oliver) has also left the show.

These casting shakeups came one season after Stuart Martin, the formerly titular Duke, departed the series after Season 4. Before his departure, the show was called Miss Scarlet and the Duke. Tom Durant-Pritchard joined Season 5 as DI Alexander Blake in his place, and a romantic connection was established between him and Eliza Scarlet (Kate Phillips) in the Season 5 finale.

When does Miss Scarlet Season 6 premiere?

Season 6 comes out in full on Sunday, December 7, via streaming with PBS or PBS Masterpiece on Prime Video. The series will have a broadcast premiere on Sunday, January 11, at 8/7c on PBS before the Season 6 premiere of All Creatures Great and Small. One episode will come out per week on the standard TV channel.

What happens in Miss Scarlet Season 6?

Here’s the logline for Miss Scarlet Season 6: “As Eliza and Blake’s once-fraught relationship begins to evolve, they find that working together may be a tricky prospect. Meanwhile, newlyweds Ivy [Cathy Belton] and Potts [Simon Ludders] adjust to married life, a new detective settles in at Scotland Yard, and Nash causes chaos, even from across the globe. Joining this season’s adventures in his greatly anticipated return is Moses Valentine, who swoops in to help Eliza and her crew, just when they need him most.”

The first-look photos from Miss Scarlet Season 6 feature Phillips, Durant-Pritchard, Ansu Kabia (Moses), Belton, and Paul Bazely (Clarence). Tim Chipping (DS Phelps) will also be back in Season 6. Scroll through the gallery below to see the cast in the new episodes.

Miss Scarlet, Season 6 Premiere, Sunday, January 11, 8/7c, PBS, Streaming December 7