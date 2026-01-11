‘Miss Scarlet’ Premiere Recap: A Secret Relationship Heats up Season 6

What To Know The Miss Scarlet Season 6 premiere reveals a secret romantic relationship.

Eliza’s efforts to keep their relationship hidden create tension and strain her friendships, especially when Ivy discovers the truth.

After confiding in Ivy, Eliza finds some relief, setting the stage for further development in her new courtship.

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Miss Scarlet Season 6 Episode 1, “Secrets and Lies.”]

The Miss Scarlet Season 6 trailer teased a rift between Eliza Scarlet (Kate Phillips) and Alexander Blake (Tom Durant-Pritchard), revealing that Miss Scarlet’s investigative business was getting fewer assignments from Scotland Yard. The last time we saw this pair in the Season 5 finale, they had sparked a romantic interest in each other. The trailer for the new season, as it turns out, was a misdirect. The Miss Scarlet Season 6 premiere made quick work of updating fans on the actual relationship status, and it was a steamy update.

After Eliza drugged a room full of drunk men with laudanum and retrieved what they had stolen for the British Museum, she met with Blake back at her home, and they couldn’t get the front door shut before they started kissing. They are in a relationship but are keeping it secret from their friends and colleagues, both to stay in their romantic bubble for a little longer and to prevent any gossip at work — gossip that could negatively impact Eliza’s business.

Eliza was avoiding taking work from Scotland Yard, which surprised Clarence (Paul Bazely). Ivy (Cathy Belton) was even more surprised — and more importantly, hurt — to have her suspicions of their relationship confirmed when she was listening in to one of their secret talks. Eliza was acting paranoid throughout the episode as she reluctantly worked a case with Alexander.

Her attempts to conceal any connection, even professional, only made their secret look more obvious. She toned it down, but the secret became harder to keep. Eventually, Alexander — who had been very understanding about Eliza’s concerns — offered some wisdom from his military past.

“Structure and control run through my veins, but over the years, I’ve learned that trying to control too much of your life is futile,” he said. “When you stop trying to do so, that’s where the real freedom lies. The burden of the situation might be eased if you were to confide in someone. Someone other than me.”

Eliza told Ivy about their courtship after that. It was “music to [her] ears.” She’s helping keep the secret for now, even from her husband, the newly unemployed Potts (Simon Ludders).

Now that Eliza’s let someone in, how will her relationship with Alexander evolve? They certainly have more room to grow now.

Miss Scarlet, Sundays, 8/7c, PBS