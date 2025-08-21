‘All Creatures Great & Small’ Photos Reveal Time Jump & New Baby in Season 6 Cast — Who’s Returning?

All Creatures Great and Small fans, don’t fear. Despite Callum Woodhouse saying he was “done” in a Season 6 teaser shared by PBS earlier this week, the series has assured that he’s not leaving the show. The All Creatures Great and Small Season 6 cast list has just been revealed, and it confirms that he will be back as Tristan Farnon alongside his fellow longtime costars. It also reveals a time jump in Season 6 and a new baby for the Herriot family!

That August 19 behind-the-scenes video also made fans wonder why Anna Madeley (Mrs. Hall) wasn’t present, but she’ll be back in the new season. The August 21 announcement also came with the first photos from Season 6, set to premiere in 2026 in the U.S., and the announcement of five new cast members. It’s a busy day for fans of this heartwarming series.

All Creatures Great and Small Season 6 takes us back to the beautiful Yorkshire Dales for more heartwarming human and animal tales but, this time, we find our beloved Skeldale gang in a somewhat different situation as we join them in 1945, just as the war in Europe is coming to a close. We arrive back in Darrowby to veterinary advancements, expanded families, and new faces as they all look ahead to a brighter and more peaceful future. This season will see Herriot’s wonderful characters navigating the opportunities that a new world brings, a host of animals great and small, and of course, each other.

This marks a four-year time jump between Season 5 and 6. Season 5 was set in the spring of 1941.

Who is in the All Creatures Great and Small Season 6 cast?

Nicholas Ralph reprises his role as devoted vet James Herriot, alongside Samuel West as the brilliant yet unpredictable business partner Siegfried Farnon. Anna Madeley returns as the steadfast Mrs. Hall, with Rachel Shenton once again as capable Helen Herriot, and Callum Woodhouse as the mischievous Tristan Farnon, still serving with the Royal Army Veterinary Corps. Patricia Hodge delights as the elegant Mrs. Pumphrey, joined by her cherished Pekingese, Tricki. Also featuring are Tony Pitts as Helen’s no-nonsense father, Richard Alderson, and Imogen Clawson as her spirited younger sister, Jenny.

Newcomers to the cast this season are Lucy-Jo Hudson, Gaia Wise, Jonathan Hyde, Philip Martin Brown, and Chris Gascoyne. Returning guest cast are Mollie Winnard, Conor Deane, Cat Simmons, and Lamin Touray.

When does All Creatures Great and Small Season 6 come out?

Season 6 will premiere in the U.K. (on channel 5) this fall and in the U.S. in early 2026, PBS confirms. The new season will consist of six episodes plus a Christmas Special.

The series based on James Herriot’s beloved books is produced by BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning company Playground (Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light, The Hardacres, The Undeclared War) and Masterpiece on PBS, in association with global partner All3Media International.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the first photos from All Creatures Great and Small Season 6.

All Creatures Great and Small, Season 6 Premiere, Early 2026, PBS