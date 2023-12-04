As ‘Midsomer Murders’ Returns, Catch Up With 10 Alums of the British Drama

Never mind the cold weather: It’s Midsomer time on the small screen. Season 24 of the ITV crime drama Midsomer Murders premieres stateside on Acorn TV on Monday, December 4, with new episodes coming every Monday through Christmas.

“Homicide, blackmail, greed, and betrayal: just a taste of what goes on behind the well-trimmed hedges of Midsomer County in this deliciously sinister series,” AMC Networks says of the episodes to come. “But the culprits are no match for DCI John Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon) and DS Jamie Winter (Nick Hendrix).”

Below, catch up with some of the Midsomer alums who have come and gone since the show’s 1997 debut — minus actor Barry Jackson (Dr. George Bullard), who, we’re sad to report, passed away in 2013.

