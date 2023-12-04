As ‘Midsomer Murders’ Returns, Catch Up With 10 Alums of the British Drama

Dan Clarendon
John Nettles as Tom Barnaby and Daniel Casey as Gavin Troy in 'Midsomer Murders'
John Nettles as Tom Barnaby and Daniel Casey as Gavin Troy in 'Midsomer Murders'

Never mind the cold weather: It’s Midsomer time on the small screen. Season 24 of the ITV crime drama Midsomer Murders premieres stateside on Acorn TV on Monday, December 4, with new episodes coming every Monday through Christmas.

“Homicide, blackmail, greed, and betrayal: just a taste of what goes on behind the well-trimmed hedges of Midsomer County in this deliciously sinister series,” AMC Networks says of the episodes to come. “But the culprits are no match for DCI John Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon) and DS Jamie Winter (Nick Hendrix).”

Below, catch up with some of the Midsomer alums who have come and gone since the show’s 1997 debut — minus actor Barry Jackson (Dr. George Bullard), who, we’re sad to report, passed away in 2013.

Midsomer Murders, Season 24 Premiere, Monday, December 4, Acorn TV

John Nettles as Tom Barnaby in 'Midsomer Murders'
John Nettles (DCI Tom Barnaby)

Though Nettles’ last onscreen role was a 2016–2017 arc on the BBC One series Poldark, he continues TV work off screen: He narrated the recent British docuseries My Unique B&B and Devon and Cornwall, for instance.

Jane Wymark as Joyce Barnaby in 'Midsomer Murders'
Jane Wymark (Joyce Barnaby)

After leaving Midsomer, Wymark appeared in a 2013 episode of the TV series Jo and appeared in stage productions of Medea and A View From Islington North.

Daniel Casey as Gavin Troy in 'Midsomer Murders'
Daniel Casey (DS Gavin Troy)

Since 2016, Casey has had arcs on the British soaps Coronation Street, EastEnders, and Emmerdale, and he appeared in the 2022 short film The Long Walk. He also joined a touring production of the play Cluedo last year.

Toby Jones as Dan Peterson in 'Midsomer Murders'
Toby Jones (Dr. Dan Peterson)

Jones has appeared in a number of high-profile films, including Empire of Light, The Pale Blue Eye, Tetris, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. He also starred in this year’s ITV true-crime series The Long Shadow.

John Hopkins as Daniel Scott in 'Midsomer Murders'
John Hopkins (DS Daniel Scott)

Hopkins has voiced characters in the recent video games The Division 2, Hitman 3, Final Fantasy XVI, and Baldur’s Gate III. Coming up, he’ll guest star as Dr. Wendell “Smokey” Story in the Apple TV+ war series Masters of the Air.

Jason Hughes as Benjamin Jones in 'Midsomer Murders'
Jason Hughes (DS Benjamin Jones)

Hughes starred as Vince Whitman in the second season of the ITV series Marcella, and he played Max in the BBC One series The Pact. Last year, he joined Samantha Morton in the biopic film Save the Cinema.

Kirsty Dillon as Gail Stephens in 'Midsomer Murders'
Kirsty Dillon (DS Gail Stephens)

Dillon appeared in the BBC Two series MotherFatherSon in 2019, and she took parts in the 2020 film Justine and the 2021 film The Kindred. She is also an ambassador for Rock2Recovery, a charity supporting Armed Forces members and their families.

Tamzin Malleson as Kate Wilding in 'Midsomer Murders'
Tamzin Malleson (Dr. Kate Wilding)

After Midsomer, Malleson joined the ITV series Unforgotten and the aforementioned Marcella, appearing in four episodes of each. She also joined partner Keith Allen and his son Alfie Allen in the 2021 comedy film La Cha Cha.

Gwilym Lee as Charlie Nelson in 'Midsomer Murders'
Gwilym Lee (DS Charlie Nelson)

Lee played Queen guitarist Brian May in the 2018 biopic film Bohemian Rhapsody and starred as Grigor Dymov in the Hulu historical comedy series The Great. Coming up, he’ll join the second season of the BBC historical drama Rogue Heroes.

Manjinder Virk as Kam Karimore in 'Midsomer Murders'
Manjinder Virk (Dr. Kam Karimore)

Since her Midsomer exit, Virk has appeared on the TV shows Trust Me, Breeders, The Beast Must Die, Devils, and Shetland, and she has starred in the series Bad Move and Trigger Point.

