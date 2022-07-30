Maya Rudolph’s 7 Most Memorable TV Roles From ‘Loot’ to ‘Saturday Night Live’

Maya Rudolph’s onscreen start wasn’t what you’d expect from the now-familiar comedic actress. Her first TV role was actually in the hospital drama Chicago Hope as nurse Leah Martine on several episodes between 1996 and 1997. Quickly afterward though, she joined Saturday Night Live, and ever since, she has been one of the funniest people to grace our televisions.

Her sarcastic wit, which often juggles between serious and silly, is seen in all of the characters that she has played. Whether Rudolph is guest starring, recurring, or the star of the show, she gives the audience a character to remember.

Below, take a look at our seven favorite roles from Rudolph so far.