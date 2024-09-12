New photos from Matlock‘s series premiere have arrived, giving a glimpse into the law office employing Kathy Bates‘ titular character.

Inspired by the classic television series of the same name, Matlock follows the brilliant septuagenarian, Madeline “Matty” Matlock, who achieved success in her young years and decides to rejoin the work force at a prestigious law firm. She uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within.

But wrongdoings in the criminal justice system might not be the only thing she’s trying to uproot. The Matlock trailer hints that Matty is harboring a big secret. Could it involve her coworkers at the firm?

Starring alongside Bates are Beau Bridges, Jason Ritter, Skye P. Marshall, Eme Ikwuakor, Leah Lewis, and David Del Rio. Nicole de Boer also guest stars in the pilot episode, airing September 22 on CBS.

Get to know the characters of Matlock in the series premiere gallery below. According to Bates herself, this could be the last character she ever plays — the Oscar winner plans to retire after her time playing Matty is complete (whenever that may be). Don’t miss out on what could be her last project!

Matlock, Series Premiere, Thursday, September 22, 9/8c, CBS