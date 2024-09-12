‘Matlock’: Meet the Lawyers of Matty’s Law Firm in Series Premiere Photos

Kelli Boyle
Comments
'Matlock' Season 1 Episode 1 photos
CBS

New photos from Matlock‘s series premiere have arrived, giving a glimpse into the law office employing Kathy Bates‘ titular character.

Inspired by the classic television series of the same name, Matlock follows the brilliant septuagenarian, Madeline “Matty” Matlock, who achieved success in her young years and decides to rejoin the work force at a prestigious law firm. She uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within.

But wrongdoings in the criminal justice system might not be the only thing she’s trying to uproot. The Matlock trailer hints that Matty is harboring a big secret. Could it involve her coworkers at the firm?

Starring alongside Bates are Beau BridgesJason RitterSkye P. Marshall, Eme Ikwuakor, Leah Lewis, and David Del Rio. Nicole de Boer also guest stars in the pilot episode, airing September 22 on CBS.

Get to know the characters of Matlock in the series premiere gallery below. According to Bates herself, this could be the last character she ever plays — the Oscar winner plans to retire after her time playing Matty is complete (whenever that may be). Don’t miss out on what could be her last project!

Matlock, Series Premiere, Thursday, September 22, 9/8c, CBS

Kathy Bates as Madeline in 'Matlock' Season 1 Episode 1
Brooke Palmer / CBS

Bates as Matty Matlock. Matty takes advantage of people underestimating her because of her age, but for what purpose? It can’t be just to get a job.

Beau Bridges as Senior in 'Matlock' Season 1 Episode 1
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Bridges plays Senior, father to Ritter’s Julian. He’s the managing partner of the prestigious Jacobson Moore law firm and has an indomitable presence in the office.

Skye P. Marshall as Olympia in 'Matlock' Season 1 Episode 1
Brooke Palmer / CBS

Marshall as Olympia, a senior attorney at the firm with a strong sense of justice. Matty is assigned to her team, also comprised of Sarah Yang (Lewis) and Billy Martinez (Del Rio).

Jason Ritter as Julian Monroe, Eme Ikwuakor as Elijah Walker in 'Matlock' Season 1 Episode 1
Brooke Palmer / CBS

Ritter plays Julian, who in addition to being Senior’s son is also Olympia’s ex-husband with whom he shares two children. Julian is intrigued by Matty’s cleverness.

Eme Ikwuakor as Elijah Walker in 'Matlock' Season 1 Episode 1
Brooke Palmer / CBS

Ikwuakor as Elijah Walker, another member of the firm who is a potential new romantic interest for Olympia. How will Julian react to his ex-wife potentially moving on?

Leah Lewis as Sarah in 'Matlock' Season 1 Episode 1
Steve Wilkie / CBS

Lewis as Sarah Yang, a junior employee at the firm like Billy. As revealed in our Matlock exclusive preview, Piper Curda plays Kira, who works in IT at the firm and is a potential love interest for Sarah.

David Del Rio as Billy Martinez in 'Matlock' Season 1 Episode 1
Steve Wilkie / CBS

Del Rio as Billy Martinez, a young associate like Sarah. Sarah is uber-ambitious and Billy is quite charismatic.

Skye P. Marshall as Olympia and Jason Ritter as Julian in 'Matlock' Season 1 Episode 1
Brooke Palmer / CBS

Olympia and Julian appear to be amicable exes, which is good considering they’re still colleagues.

Nicole de Boer as Carlin, Kathy Bates as Madeline, Leah Lewis as Sarah, and David del Rio as Billy in 'Matlock' Season 1 Episode 1
Brooke Palmer / CBS

Matty, Sarah, and Billy meet with Carlin (De Boer) in the pilot in regards to one of Olympia’s cases.

Leah Lewis as Sarah and David del Rio as Billy in 'Matlock' Season 1 Episode 1
Brooke Palmer / CBS

Sarah and Billy balance each other’s energies. Where Sarah has a steely demeanor, Billy is more upbeat. But both are very driven.

Skye P. Marshall as Olympia, Kathy Bates as Madeline, and Jason Ritter as Julian in 'Matlock' Season 1 Episode 1
CBS

Matty has a lot to prove to new boss Olympia after scheming her way into a job at Jacobson Moore. Julian is more charmed by Matty than Olympia.

Skye P. Marshall as Olympia and Matt Baram as Ezra Radcliffe in 'Matlock' Season 1 Episode 1
Brooke Palmer / CBS

Olympia appears as a defense attorney in a courtroom opposite prosecutor Ezra Radcliffe (Matt Baram). Olympia has a history of uplifting the systemically marginalized in her cases.

Matlock (2024)

Beau Bridges

David Del Rio

Eme Ikwuakor

Jason Ritter

Kathy Bates

Leah Lewis

Nicole de Boer

Skye P. Marshall

