‘Matlock’s Return: Matty & Olympia Are at Odds in Midseason Premiere (PHOTOS)

Kathy Bates returns as Madeline “Matty” Matlock in the Matlock midseason premiere later this month, and CBS has revealed what’s to come in the episode titled “Friends” in addition to sharing the first photos from the return.

Matlock Season 1 Episode 9 airs Thursday, January 30 at 9/8c on CBS. It’s going to be a busy night of new episodes for the network, as Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Ghosts, Matlock, and Elsbeth all come back that evening (in that order, starting at 8/7c). Based on the title and description, it seems that Matty and Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) are going to connect even more in the episode.

Here’s the official logline for Matlock Season 1 Episode 9, the midseason premiere: “Matty helps Olympia take on Elijah’s [Eme Ikwuakor] cousin’s wrongful termination case. Also, Edwin [Sam Anderson] worries that the longer Matty remains at Jacobson Moore, the more she puts herself in danger of being caught.”

The photos reveal that Jane the Virgin alum Yael Grobglas will be back as the “human lie detector” Shae, who is a consultant for the Jacobson Moore law firm. She was last seen in the holiday episode in December. The photos also show Matty and Olympia bonding over drinks, but their friendship is no doubt has hard times ahead as Matty is still working undercover at the firm.

Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman previously told TV Insider that the closer Matty gets with Olympia, the harder this secret is to keep.

“It just takes everything and amplifies the tension, and it makes it so much harder for Matty and makes her so much less comfortable with what she’s doing,” Urman explained. “She has to constantly make these moral and ethical decisions that she just didn’t anticipate when she was gaming out her strategy.”

It’s not all just friendly bonding in the episode, it seems. There are some tense moments in the episodic photos. Check them out in the gallery below. To catch up on Matlock before it returns, you can go to Paramount+ or catch a rerun on CBS (see the schedule of upcoming airings here).

Matlock, Midseason Premiere, Thursday, January 30, 9/8c, CBS