‘Marvel’s Inhumans’—Meet the Characters

(Isabelle Cornish) The youngest member of the Inhuman royal family is capable of controlling the four classic elements: earth, air, fire and water. Her real strength, however, lies elsewhere. “Crystal has a huge heart—she cares about everyone and everything,” says Cornish (Home and Away). But as she ventures far from home for the first time, look for Crystal to really evolve. “It’s compelling to see how she transforms and to what great lengths she will go to protect her loved ones.”

(Eme Ikwuakor) The military leader’s powerful hooves can create seismic waves of destruction, making him more of a fighter than a thinker. “He’s the perfect yang to Karnak’s yin,” says Ikwuakor (Extant). “He prides himself on the fact that he lives life on the edge.” Gorgon’s cockiness often causes him to act impulsively, something Ikwuakor views as an advantage. “To see a person just act without even thinking about what the consequences may be,” he says, “there is a sense of freedom to it all.”

(Serinda Swan) Sure, Medusa’s hair is legendary—it can grab things and defend her—but there is more to this heroine, swears Swan (Ballers). “She’s fiercely loyal to her family and leads with her heart.” As Black Bolt’s consort, Medusa also serves as the mouthpiece for one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel universe. Still, she never allows her own voice to be stifled. “She is strong, intelligent and not shy to stand up for what she believes in, even when it comes to a hairy situation,” says the actress.

(Iwan Rheon) Maximus doesn’t have any powers, leaving him an ordinary human—and a second-class citizen. “He’s only allowed to be a member of the royal court because he is the king’s brother,” explains Rheon (Game of Thrones). His lack of abilities has made him resentful. “Maximus believes that he would make a far better king than Black Bolt,” Rheon says. “He feels his brother is doing nothing to protect the people from their imminent discovery by the humans.”

(Ken Leung) Karnak’s ability to almost immediately identify the weakness in any person, plan or situation makes the king’s cousin a formidable adversary. It also makes him, says Leung (Lost), “strategic to a fault.” Karnak’s skills aren’t without their drawbacks, though. He can see the flaws in all scenarios—like potential relationships. “Having acquired these abilities as a teen, he bypassed certain seminal experiences of youth, leaving him in a perpetual state of seeking,” Leung explains.

(Anson Mount) Known as “the silent king,” Black Bolt’s voice is so powerful it can destroy planets. But that isn’t the only reason Mount’s character stays mum. He also carries the burden of the Inhumans’ ancient secrets. “He is a man with a tremendous load on his shoulders,” says Mount (Hell on Wheels). “And he’s yet to realize that being devoid of emotion is detrimental to true leadership.” That leadership will be tested when the Inhumans’ giant guard dog, Lockjaw, teleports him to Earth.

Americans love shows about royalty and superheroes, so it was just a matter of time before someone brought this hybrid of the two to life. Enter Inhumans, the latest comic book adaptation in Marvel’s sprawling film and TV universe. The series, whose two-hour premiere debuts in theaters September 1, focuses on the ruling class of a superpowered race living in a hidden city on the moon.

“The concept is really far out there,” executive producer Scott Buck admits. But instead of toning down the sci-fi antics, Buck decided to lean in. “The fun of this show was making the characters—despite their powers—grounded and relatable.” Here’s a look at the extraordinary people who make up the Inhuman royal family.

