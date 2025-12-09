Apple TV‘s star-studded adaptation of Margo’s Got Money Troubles from Big Little Lies‘ David E. Kelley finally has a premiere date at the streamer as images featuring stars like Elle Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer are unveiled.

The show based on Rufi Thorpe’s bestselling novel of the same name is described as a heartwarming and comedic family drama, which is evident from the first look. Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the upcoming TV series debut, ranging from the cast to its A-list creatives, episode counts, and much more.

Scroll down for a closer look at all of the need-to-know details, and stay tuned for more as we approach Margo’s Got Money Troubles‘ premiere.

When does Margo’s Got Money Troubles premiere?

Margo’s Got Money Troubles will officially premiere on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, with three episodes, running one new installment each Wednesday through May 20, 2026, when the eight-episode season concludes. The show will stream exclusively on Apple TV.

Who stars in Margo’s Got Money Troubles?

Margo’s Got Money Troubles‘ cast includes Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfieffer, Nick Offerman, Thaddea Graham, Nicole Kidman, Marcia Gay Harden, Greg Kinnear, Michael Angarano, Rico Nasty, and Lindsey Normington.

Does Margo’s Got Money Troubles have a trailer?

No official trailer for Margo’s Got Money Trouble has been released, but a teaser video for the series has been shared, which you can watch here:

Additionally, scroll down for a closer look at the recently released first photos.

What is Margo’s Got Money Troubles about?

The series follows recent college dropout and aspiring writer, Margo (Fanning), the daughter of an ex-Hooter’s waitress (Pfieffer) and ex-pro wrestler (Offerman), as she’s forced to make her way in the world with a new baby amid piling bills she cannot recover from.

Who makes Margo’s Got Money Troubles?

David E. Kelley serves as showrunner and writer on Margo’s Got Money Troubles, which is produced for Apple TV by A24. Additionally, Kelley serves as an executive producer alongside Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning, Brittany Kahan Ward, Nicole Kidman, Per Saari, Matthew Tinker, Rufi Thorpe, Eva Anderson, Boo Killebrew, and director Dearbhla Walsh. Other directors include Kate Herron and Alice Seabright. Margo’s Got Money Troubles is David E. Kelley’s latest collaboration with Apple TV since Presumed Innocent.

Stay tuned for more on Margo’s Got Money Troubles, and check out the first look photos for the series below.

Margo’s Got Money Troubles, Series Premiere, Wednesday, April 15, 2026, Apple TV