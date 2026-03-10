Michelle Pfeiffer & Husband David E. Kelley Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Michelle Pfeiffer
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

  • Michelle Pfeiffer and her husband, David E. Kelley, made a rare red carpet appearance at the New York City premiere of her new Paramount+ series, The Madison.
  • The Madison, co-starring Kurt Russell, follows Pfeiffer’s character as she and her husband relocate from New York City to Montana.
  • Pfeiffer and Kelley, married since 1993, rarely attend public events together and will soon collaborate on their first joint project, the Apple TV+ series Margo’s Got Money Troubles.

Michelle Pfeiffer and her husband, David E. Kelley, just made a rare red carpet appearance in honor of her new Paramount+ show, The Madison.

On Monday, March 10, the actress, 67, stepped out while dressed to the nines with her spouse, 69, for the New York City premiere of the neo-Western drama series.

For the occasion, Pfeiffer stunned in a caramel-colored leather jacket and belt paired with an olive-green skirt and matching pointed-toe heels. She wore her blond hair down in soft waves with a side part. Meanwhile, Kelley opted for a black suit with a light pink dress shirt and a patterned black tie.

The married couple held hands while posing for photos on the red carpet before heading into the Jazz at Lincoln Center.

David E. Kelley and Michelle Pfeiffe

David E. Kelley and Michelle Pfeiffer at Paramount+’s ‘The Madison’ New York Premiere held at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 9, 2026, in New York, New York. (John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

The Madison, created by Taylor Sheridan, hits Paramount+ on March 14. In the six-episode series, Pfeiffer plays Stacy Clyburn alongside Kurt Russell as her husband, Preston Clyburn. The plot follows the couple as they relocate from New York City to Montana.

In real life, Pfeiffer and Kelley have been married since 1993. Before they met, the actress began the process of adopting her daughter, Claudia Rose Pfeiffer; she welcomed the newborn in March 1993. Michelle and Kelley married that November. Then, in 1994, they welcomed their son, John Henry.

Although Kelley is a well-known TV writer and producer, he and Pfeiffer don’t often appear on the red carpet together. Their first joint project, the Apple TV+ series Margo’s Got Money Troubles, premieres on April 15. Fingers crossed that fans see them paired up on the red carpet again soon!

