Magnum & Higgins Are Cozy in ‘Magnum P.I.’ Season 5 Premiere

Between the steamy promo and the photos showing Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks) looking very comfortable off the clock, something tells us that fans who’d hoped to see the couple together will be very happy when the drama premieres its fifth season on NBC.

Magnum P.I. is back on TV with back-to-back episodes on Sunday, February 19, starting at 9/8c. (Episodes from Season 4 will air on 7/6 and 8/7c.) When NBC saved it after CBS’ cancellation, it ordered 20 episodes to air as a two-part fifth season.

Last we saw Magnum and Higgins, both had been hesitant to cross the line from partners and friends to more. “I have to tell you because it’s just going to haunt me otherwise. I came to tell you that I have feelings for you. I tried to deny it, and I just can’t anymore,” Higgins admitted after a failed attempt to do so earlier in the Season 4 finale. He, too, shared that he has feelings for her. “I think I have for a while; I just didn’t know it,” he said. And despite agreeing that “maybe we shouldn’t go there,” they kissed.

Now, with NBC’s save, fans get to see what’s next for the couple and the rest of the characters. Scroll down for a peek at the Season 5 premiere, “The Passenger.”

Magnum P.I., Season 5 Premiere, Sunday, February 19, 9/8c, NBC