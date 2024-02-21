Sam Waterston’s Final ‘Law & Order’ Episode: Jack McCoy Returns to Court (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Sam Waterston as DA Jack McCoy — 'Law & Order' Season 23 Episode 5
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Law & Order

 More

It’s time for Jack McCoy’s “Last Dance.” Sam Waterston is leaving Law & Order after more than 400 episodes with the February 22 installment, and it’s only fitting that it not only holds that title but also sees the district attorney return to the courtroom.

In the episode, when a woman is found murdered in Central Park, evidence points to two frequent park-goers, a street vendor and tech billionaire. In the face of extreme political pressure, McCoy takes drastic action to make the case. The photos, below, are almost all of McCoy—in his office, in court, and during a press conference with Lieutenant Kate Dixon (Camryn Manheim), Mayor Payne (Bruce Altman), and ADA Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy).

It was just a few weeks before his final episode will air that Waterston announced his exit from the long-running NBC drama. “The time has come for me to move on and take Jack McCoy with me,” he said in a statement. “There’s sadness in leaving, but I’m just too curious about what’s next. An actor doesn’t want to let himself get too comfortable. I’m more grateful to you than I can say. L&O’s continuing and amazing long run, along with its astounding come-back, is all thanks to you and to Dick Wolf, but for whose vision, patience, perseverance, and unique combination of creative and business talents, none of this would have happened. I feel very blessed. I hope to see you all on the flip side.”

Waterston joined Law & Order in Season 4 in 1994. (He has also played McCoy on SVU, Trial by Jury, Homicide: Life on the Street, and the 1998 L&O movie Exiled.) The drama originally ended in 2010, but when it returned in 2022, so did Waterston. Since Anthony Anderson was only part of Season 21, he was the only remaining cast member from the original run still part of the show.

Scroll down to check out photos from Waterston’s last Law & Order, and let us know in the comments how you want to see McCoy written out.

Law & Order, Thursdays, 8/7c, NBC

Sam Waterston as DA Jack McCoy — 'Law & Order' Season 23 Episode 5
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Sam Waterston as DA Jack McCoy

Reid Scott as Det. Vincent Riley, Mehcad Brooks as Det. Jalen Shaw — 'Law & Order' Season 23 Episode 5
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Riley (Reid Scott) and Shaw (Mehcad Brooks)

Mike Houston as Matt Walsh, Mehcad Brooks as Det. Jalen Shaw, Reid Scott as Det. Vincent Riley — 'Law & Order' Season 23 Episode 5
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Why the interruption?

Camryn Manheim as Lt. Kate Dixon, Sam Waterston as DA Jack McCoy, Bruce Altman as Mayor Payne, Hugh Dancy as ADA Nolan Price — 'Law & Order' Season 23 Episode 5
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Press conference

Camryn Manheim as Lt. Kate Dixon, Sam Waterston as DA Jack McCoy, Bruce Altman as Mayor Payne — 'Law & Order' Season 23 Episode 5
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Jack McCoy facing the press

Bruce Altman as Mayor Payne, Sam Waterston as DA Jack McCoy — 'Law & Order' Season 23 Episode 5
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Mayor vs. DA

Odelya Halevi as ADA Samantha Maroun, Hugh Dancy as ADA Nolan Price — 'Law & Order' Season 23 Episode 5
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Maroun (Odelya Halevi) and Price (Hugh Dancy)

Sam Waterston as DA Jack McCoy — 'Law & Order' Season 23 Episode 5
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Welcome back to the courtroom, Jack McCoy.

Odelya Halevi as ADA Samantha Maroun, Hugh Dancy as ADA Nolan Price — 'Law & Order' Season 23 Episode 5
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Are Maroun and Price watching McCoy show how it’s done?

Sam Waterston as DA Jack McCoy, Jeremy Gabriel as Jordan Payne — 'Law & Order' Season 23 Episode 5
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

What does the witness know?

Sam Waterston as DA Jack McCoy — 'Law & Order' Season 23 Episode 5
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Oh, we’ve missed seeing this.

Sam Waterston — 'Law & Order' Season 23 Episode 5
Will Hart/NBC

Sam Waterston

Law & Order

Camryn Manheim

Hugh Dancy

Mehcad Brooks

Odelya Halevi

Reid Scott

Sam Waterston

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jeopardy question
1
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Slam Show After Contestant Gets Trumped by ‘Horrendous’ Presidential Clue
THE ROOKIE - ÒStrike BackÓ - In the aftermath of the assaults in the explosive season five finale, the team must now try to understand why they were targeted and if there is a bigger plan in place. Meanwhile, Nolan must survive his last shift before his wedding to Bailey. TUESDAY, FEB. 20 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Disney/Raymond Liu) NATHAN FILLION
2
‘The Rookie’ Reveals Aaron’s Fate & Teases Trouble for Chenford in Season 6 Premiere
Caitlin Bassett as Addison, Raymond Lee as Ben — 'Quantum Leap' Season 2 Finale
3
What That ‘Quantum Leap’ Finale Shocker About Ben & Addison Means
Freddie Highmore passing Richard Schiff in 'The Good Doctor' Season 7 Episode 1
4
‘The Good Doctor’ Boss on How Premiere Sets Up Shaun’s Final Arc
Wendy Williams
5
Wendy Williams’ Family Shares Heartbreaking Update on Star’s Health