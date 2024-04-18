With 500 episodes to choose from, narrowing down Law & Order: Special Victims Unit‘s best is a tough task, but one the writers of TV Guide Magazine were eager to take on.

Below, scroll through their selection of SVU‘s 25 best episodes airing across 24 seasons. Did your favorite make the cut? Let us know in the comments section, below.

