Taylor Sheridan‘s new series Landman is all about oil.

Paramount+ has set the series premiere for Sunday, November 17, with the first two episodes. The rest of the 10-episode season will stream weekly.

The streaming service has also revealed the first photos of the star-studded cast of the drama, which is set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas. It stars Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, Kayla Wallace, James Jordan, Mark Collie, Paulina Chávez, and Demi Moore. Jon Hamm will recur, and Andy Garcia and Michael Peña will guest star.

Landman is described as “a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs.” It is “an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy, and our geopolitics.” The series is based on the 11-part podcast Boomtown.

Thornton plays Tommy Norris, a crisis manager for an oil company. Moore stars as his friend, Cami, who’s also the wife to one of the most powerful oil men in Texas. Larter plays Tommy’s ex-wife, Angela. Randolph’s Ainsley is Tommy’s 17-year-old daughter, who is wild and strong-willed, and Lofland’s Cooper is Tommy’s son, new to the demanding work in the oil and gas fields of West Texas.

Wallace plays Rebecca Savage, an extremely capable and intimidating liability attorney sent to West Texas to clean up a mess. Jordan’s Dale Bradley is Tommy’s roommate and a petroleum engineer and a blue-collar bear of a man who manages and works with roughnecks in the oil fields. Collie plays Sheriff Joeberg. And Chavez’s Ariana is a young mother whose family has suffered a misfortune.

Hamm recurs as Monty Miller, a titan of the Texas oil industry who has a long personal and professional relationship with Tommy, while Garcia guests as Galino, an extremely capable, powerful, and practical man, and Peña plays Armando.

Landman is created by Sheridan, who executive produces with David C. Glasser, ​David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Christian Wallace, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, and Stephen Kay. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch for Imperative Development LLC, and J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt for Texas Monthly also executive produce. Peter Feldman serves as co-executive producer. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions.

Check out the photos below.

Landman, Series Premiere, Sunday, November 17, Paramount+