‘Landman’ Premiere Date Set: See Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore & More in Taylor Sheridan’s Oil Series (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris, Jon Hamm as Monty Miller and Demi Moore as Cami Miller, and Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris and Ali Larter as Angela Norris in 'Landman'
Emerson Miller / Paramount+

Landman

 More

Taylor Sheridan‘s new series Landman is all about oil.

Paramount+ has set the series premiere for Sunday, November 17, with the first two episodes. The rest of the 10-episode season will stream weekly.

The streaming service has also revealed the first photos of the star-studded cast of the drama, which is set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas. It stars Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, Kayla Wallace, James Jordan, Mark Collie, Paulina Chávez, and Demi Moore. Jon Hamm will recur, and Andy Garcia and Michael Peña will guest star.

Landman is described as “a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs.” It is “an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy, and our geopolitics.” The series is based on the 11-part podcast Boomtown.

Thornton plays Tommy Norris, a crisis manager for an oil company. Moore stars as his friend, Cami, who’s also the wife to one of the most powerful oil men in Texas. Larter plays Tommy’s ex-wife, Angela. Randolph’s Ainsley is Tommy’s 17-year-old daughter, who is wild and strong-willed, and Lofland’s Cooper is Tommy’s son, new to the demanding work in the oil and gas fields of West Texas.

'Landman': Everything to Know About Taylor Sheridan's New Texan Drama
Related

'Landman': Everything to Know About Taylor Sheridan's New Texan Drama

Wallace plays Rebecca Savage, an extremely capable and intimidating liability attorney sent to West Texas to clean up a mess. Jordan’s Dale Bradley is Tommy’s roommate and a petroleum engineer and a blue-collar bear of a man who manages and works with roughnecks in the oil fields. Collie plays Sheriff Joeberg. And Chavez’s Ariana is a young mother whose family has suffered a misfortune.

Hamm recurs as Monty Miller, a titan of the Texas oil industry who has a long personal and professional relationship with Tommy, while Garcia guests as Galino, an extremely capable, powerful, and practical man, and Peña plays Armando.

Landman is created by Sheridan, who executive produces with David C. Glasser, ​David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Christian Wallace, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, and Stephen Kay. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch for Imperative Development LLC, and J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt for Texas Monthly also executive produce. Peter Feldman serves as co-executive producer. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions.

Check out the photos below.

Landman, Series Premiere, Sunday, November 17, Paramount+

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris in season 1, episode 2 of 'Landman'
Emerson Miller / Paramount+

Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton)

Demi Moore as Cami Miller, Dani Raen as Grace Miller, Jon Hamm as Monty Miller, and Rylie Rodriguez as Monty’s daughter in season 1, episode 2 of 'Landman'
Emerson Miller / Paramount+

Cami (Demi Moore), Grace (Dani Raen), Monty (Jon Hamm), and Monty’s daughter (Rylie Rodriguez)

Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris, Mustafa Speaks as Boss and Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris in season 1, episode 4 of 'Landman'
Emerson Miller / Paramount+

Cooper, Boss (Mustafa Speaks), and Tommy

Demi Moore as Cami Miller and Rylie Rodriguez as Monty’s daughter in season 1, episode 2 of 'Landman'
Emerson Miller / Paramount+

Cami and Monty’s daughter

Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris in season 1, episode 2 of 'Landman'
Emerson Miller / Paramount+

Cooper Norris (Jacob Lofland)

James Jordan as Dale in season 1, episode 5 of 'Landman'
Emerson Miller / Paramount+

Dale (James Jordan)

Jon Hamm as Monty Miller and Demi Moore as Cami Miller in season 1, episode 2 of 'Landman'
Emerson Miller / Paramount+

Monty and Cami

Mark Collie as Sheriff Walt Joeberg in season 1, episode 2 of 'Landman'
Emerson Miller / Paramount+

Sheriff Walt Joeberg (Mark Collie)

Michael Peña as Armando in season 1, episode 1 of 'Landman'
Emerson Miller / Paramount+

Armando (Michael Peña)

Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris and Ali Larter as Angela Norris in season 1, episode 3 of 'Landman'
Emerson Miller / Paramount+

Ainsley (Michelle Randolph) and Angela (Ali Larter)

Colm Feore as Nathan, Kayla Wallace as Rebecca Savage, and Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris in season 1, episode 4 of 'Landman'

Nathan (Colm Feore), Rebecca (Kayla Wallace), and Tommy

Kayla Wallace as Rebecca Savage, Paulina Chavez as Ariana, and Colm Feore as Nathan in season 1, episode 6 of 'Landman'

Rebecca, Ariana (Paulina Chavez), and Nathan

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris and Jon Hamm as Monty Miller in season 1, episode 6 of 'Landman'
Emerson Miller / Paramount+

Tommy and Monty

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris and Demi Moore as Cami Miller in season 1, episode 10 of 'Landman'
Emerson Miller / Paramount+

Tommy and Cami

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris in season 1, episode 3 of 'Landman'
Emerson Miller / Paramount+

Tommy

'Landman' Season 1
Emerson Miller / Paramount+

A fiery moment

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris and Ali Larter as Angela Norris in 'Landman'
James Minchin / Paramount+

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris and Ali Larter as Angela Norris

Jon Hamm as Monty Miller and Demi Moore as Cami Miller in season 1 of 'Landman'

Jon Hamm as Monty Miller and Demi Moore as Cami Miller

Landman

Ali Larter

Billy Bob Thornton

Demi Moore

Jon Hamm

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Doug Sheehan on Day By Day
1
‘General Hospital’ Alum Doug Sheehan Dies at 75
Gerry and Theresa on Celebrity Family Feud
2
When ‘Golden Bachelor’ Ex-Couple Gerry & Theresa’s ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Episode Airs
Shekinah and Sarper of '90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' Season 6
3
’90 Day Fiancé: TOA’s Shekinah Unveils 143-Page Love Letter
Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz, and Sophia Bush arrive at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
4
Is Hilarie Burton Leaving ‘One Tree Hill’s ‘Drama Queens’ Podcast?
Paul Campbell, Andrew Walker, and Tyler Hynes in 'Three Wiser Men and a Boy'
5
‘Three Wiser Men & a Boy’ First Look: See the Brenner Bros Dance Again