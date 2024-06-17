‘Landman’: Everything to Know About Taylor Sheridan’s New Texan Drama

Yellowstone might be ending later this year, but super-producer/writer Taylor Sheridan is not slowing down, as his new show Landman is set to debut in the coming months on Paramount+.

The series is based on the popular Texas Monthly podcast Boomtown and centers on “an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires that are fueling a boom so big it’s reshaping our climate, our economy, and our geopolitics.”

Before the show arrives on our TV screens, here is everything you need to know about the much-anticipated oil rig drama.

When and Where Will It Air?

Landman has yet to be given an official premiere date, but it’s expected to land on Paramount+ in late 2024 or early 2025.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, filming started in and around Fort Worth, Texas, in February 2024 and concluded in June 2024. The show is now in post-production.

Who Is In The Cast?

Billy Bob Thornton has been cast in the lead role as Tommy Norris, a crisis executive at an oil company. Demi Moore stars as Cami, a friend of Tommy’s and wife to one of the most powerful oil men in Texas. Meanwhile, Ali Larter portrays Angela Norris, Tommy’s ex-wife, and Jon Hamm plays Monty Miller, a titan of the Texas oil industry who has a long personal and professional relationship with Tommy.

Additional stars include Michelle Randolph as Tommy’s daughter Ainsley Norris, Jacob Lofland as Tommy’s son Copper Norris, Kayla Wallace as Rebecca Savage, James Jordan as Dale Bradley, Mark Collie as Sheriff Joeberg, Paulina Chavez as Ariana, Andy Garcia as Galino, Octavio Rodriguez as Antonio, and J.R. Villarreal as Manuel.

Michael Peña will also star in a guest role.

What Is It About?

The series is inspired by the Boomtown podcast, focusing on the environmental issues caused by the Texas oil boom. The show will revolve around the Norris family as they navigate the ups and downs of the oil rig industry in West Texas.

“It’s based on oil speculators and what they called landmen, which are the guys that run around and try to acquire mineral rights and land rights in the hope of speculating and finding oil,” Hamm told People back in March.

Who Created It?

Sheridan co-created Landman with Christian Wallace, the Texas Monthly staff writer who wrote and hosted Boomtown. Wallace also serves as an executive producer on the series alongside Sheridan.

Landman is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions.

How Many Episodes Will It Be?

The show has been given a 10-episode run for its first season. And while it has yet to be officially renewed for a second season, it appears the cast and crew are at least expecting a Season 2.

Speaking to Deadline, Moore said of the series, “It’s a very interesting world in the boomtown of Fort Worth, Texas. It’s kind of this subculture that we haven’t seen before, which is what I think Taylor does so well. I play an oil tycoon’s wife… lots of nice clothes. The substance of it is really exploring the issues around oil, petroleum, on all sides…and then of course, as Taylor does so well, there’s delicious drama within and family dynamics.”

She then said she is “excited” to begin Season 2, which apparently “will be at the beginning of next year.”

Landman, Season 1, TBA, Paramount+