Ali Larter Gives Crucial ‘Landman’ Season 2 Update

The second season of Landman is currently in production in Texas, and actress Ali Larter is sharing some very helpful details about what fans can expect to see when the buzzy Taylor Sheridan drama returns.

In a lengthy interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress discussed the ins and outs of her portrayal of Angela, the ex-wife of series lead Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) who decides to reconcile with him and bring their daughter Ainsley (Michelle Randolph) back with her, too.

In addition to discussing the grueling audition process and her own views on the character’s much-fussed overt sexuality, Larter shared some insight into what’s next, after that deadly Season 1 finale.

Among the new details revealed is the fact that Demi Moore will indeed be returning to her role as Cami, the wife of the now-fallen Monty (Jon Hamm), who died in the finale of heart disease.

Larter confirmed that she will have some scenes with the actress in Season 2, although it sounds like Cami will once again be a supporting player instead of a series regular. “She comes in and out, while the rest of us are living down here,” Larter said of Moore. “I think there’s challenges and bonuses to that. But I have a big scene coming up with her in a couple weeks, and I can’t wait. She’s great in this character, and she has so much to offer.”

The actress also said that, unlike with Season 1, she hadn’t received all 10 scripts at once because cocreator Taylor Sheridan was still in the process of writing the final three. However, she could confirm the theme of the season — at least, so far — is the family dynamics between Angela, Tommy, Ainsley, and Cooper (Jacob Lofland).

“So much of this season is about family,” she explained. “It’s the family unit, and it’s really beautiful. It’s emotional and has some very sensitive, incredible moments.”

Larter also teased some more ups and downs ahead between the fiery couple Angela and Tommy, saying, “You’re definitely going to go on the roller coaster with them.”

She also shared her hopes for the series to continue on past Season 2, saying, “The show has legs. You never want to jinx it, but there’s a lot of story to tell within our world, and so many directions to go… This is still a baby story. There is a lot of time and space for things to be able to happen.”

Landman, Paramount+