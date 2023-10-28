‘Killers of the Flower Moon’: Where to Watch the Stars on TV

'Killers of the Flower Moon' stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, and Jesse Plemons on TV
Killers of the Flower Moon

Killers of the Flower Moon has arrived in theaters, and while Apple TV+ subscribers await the Martin Scorsese film’s streaming arrival sometime in the weeks ahead, there are plenty of other ways to catch the stars onscreen through their TV roles.

The film, which tells the story of Oklahoma’s Osage murders, features a large ensemble, and we’re rounding up 10 performers you can watch elsewhere until Killers of the Flower Moon is available to view from the comfort of your homes. Ranging from Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio to Jesse Plemons and more, scroll down to see where you can see the actors now.

Killers of the Flower Moon, In Theaters Now; Streaming, TBA, Apple TV+

Lily Gladstone hugs Paulina Alexis in 'Reservation Dogs'
Shane Brown/FX

Lily Gladstone (Mollie Burkhart)

Gladstone can be seen on FX‘s Reservation Dogs (above), which is streaming on Hulu. She appears as Hokti in two episodes, delivering a powerful performance in both. Her additional TV credits include Billions, Room 104, and Tuca & Bertie. We have a feeling we’ll be seeing her in a lot more soon!

Leonardo DiCaprio in 'Growing Pains' - Season 7
Everett Collection

Leonardo DiCaprio (Ernest Burkhart)

The actor got his start by playing Luke Brower in Growing Pains (above). The ABC series aired from 1985 to 1992, and episodes are currently available to rent on various streaming platforms, including Prime Video. Among DiCaprio’s other TV credits are an episode of Roseanne and the short-lived Parenthood series that aired from 1990-1991. While he’s appeared in numerous films, DiCaprio has executive produced shows for television including Disney+‘s The Right Stuff and Apple TV+’s Shining Girls.

Kirsten Dunst as Peggy Blumquist and Jesse Plemons as Ed Blumquist in 'Fargo' - 'Palindrome'
Chris Large/FX

Jesse Plemons (Tom White)

Plemons has starred in numerous series including the second season of Fargo (above), which is streaming on Hulu. He’s probably best known for playing Landry Clarke on Friday Night Lights, which he appeared in from 2006 to 2011. Additionally, Plemons made his mark portraying creepily evil Todd in Breaking Bad and the follow-up film El Camino. Most recently, he starred alongside Elizabeth Olsen in Max‘s original series Love & Death.

Robert De Niro on 'Saturday Night Live' - Season 36, aired Dec. 4, 2010
Dana Edelson / NBC / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Robert De Niro (William Hale)

De Niro doesn’t have many TV credits as he’s mostly been involved with films, but he did make quite the impact portraying Robert Mueller in several episodes of Saturday Night Live (above) in recent years (viewable on Peacock). Along with guesting in the past on the sketch comedy show, he recently appeared in the series Nada, which is available to stream on Hulu. De Niro’s other TV credits include a part in 30 Rock, Extras, and of course, The Godfather Saga which combined the first two films into a televised event in 1977.

Tantoo Cardinal and Caitriona Balfe in 'Outlander' Season 4
Mark Mainz / ©Starz / courtesy Everett Collection

Tantoo Cardinal (Lizzie Q)

Cardinal‘s television credits are vast, but among the most recent are Prime’s Three Pines, New Amsterdam, and Outlander (above). She was a series regular in ABC’s short-lived Stumptown alongside Cobie Smulders and Jake Johnson. Additionally, she’s featured in episodes of Westworld, Cardinal, Godless, Longmire, and many more, including the Canadian series Blackstone and Moccasin Flats.

John C. McGinley as Dr. Perry Cox and Brendan Fraser as Ben Sullivan on 'Scrubs' - Season 3
Carin Baer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Brendan Fraser (W.S. Hamilton)

Fraser‘s TV roles include Max’s Doom Patrol, in which he stars as Cliff Steele, a.k.a. Robotman, as well as a part in Viaplay‘s Professionals. Additionally, Fraser’s had roles in shows ranging from Trust and The Affair to Condor, but he’s probably most fondly remembered by Scrubs (above) fans for playing Ben Sullivan, Jordan’s (Christa Miller) brother.

John Lithgow as Winston Churchill in 'The Crown' - 'Gloriana' - Season 1, Episode 10
Alex Bailey/Netflix/courtesy Everett Collection

John Lithgow (Peter Leaward)

Lithgow is no stranger to courtrooms as he memorably played Larry Henderson in the all-too-short-lived Trial & Error, which despite airing on NBC, is currently available to stream on Prime Video. And you can’t miss his Emmy-winning turn as Winston Churchill in Netflix‘s The Crown. His other television credits include 3rd Rock From the Sun in which he played Dr. Dick Solomon, Dexter, How I Met Your Mother, and HBO‘s recent Perry Mason reboot, to name a few.

Scott Shepherd in 'The Last of Us'
HBO

Scott Shepherd (Byron Burkhart)

Shepherd made quite a splash on television earlier this year as one of the worst people living in The Last of Us‘ apocalypse, David, who memorably imprisoned and threatened Bella Ramsey‘s Ellie in the penultimate episode of the show’s first season. In addition to that role, Shepherd’s other TV credits include Bluff City LawThe Good Fight, The Prodigal Son, Season 3 of True Detective, and The Young Pope.

Tatanka Means in 'Reservation Dogs'
FX/Hulu

Tatanka Means (John Wren)

Means‘ most recent television credit includes a role in Reservation Dogs‘ (above) Season 2 episode, “Wide Net,” in which he plays a love interest to Sarah Podemski’s Rita. Additionally, he appeared in four episodes of the Mark Ruffalo-led HBO drama I Know This Much Is True as well as six installments of AMC‘s former series The Son.

Louis Cancelmi in 'Billions'
Patrick Harbron / Showtime / Courtesy Everett Collection

Louis Cancelmi (Kelsie Morrison)

Cancelmi is best known for his role as Victor Mateo in Showtime‘s Billions. He previously featured in the Scorsese-produced Boardwalk Empire and his additional TV credits include Elementary, Blue Bloods, Godfather of Harlem, Kindred, and The Accidental Wolf.

