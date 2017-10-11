First Look: Keke Palmer in Her New Role on ‘Star’
Berlin Station‘s Keke Palmer has a new recurring role on the hit Fox series Star. Check out these exclusive photos of Palmer as “Gigi” on the musical drama series.
Star, Wednesdays, 9/8c, Fox
