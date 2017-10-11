First Look: Keke Palmer in Her New Role on ‘Star’

Jessica Napoli
Comments
arrow - left
arrow - right
Keke Palmer
Jace Downs/FOX

While in turmoil with her current label, she’s approached by Ayanna (Michael Michele) to join Midtown Records.

Keke Palmer
Jace Downs/FOX

Despite her tough exterior, Gigi is a serious and talented artist who only wants the strongest producers to take her career to the next level.

Keke Palmer and Michael Michele in the 'It Ain't Over' episode of Star
Jace Downs/FOX

Star was co-created by Lee Daniels and chronicles the ups and down of three women trying to make it in the cutthroat music business.

Keke Palmer
Jace Downs/20th Century Fox Television

Palmer joins the cast which includes the likes of Queen Latifah and Benjamin Bratt.

1 of

Berlin Station‘s Keke Palmer has a new recurring role on the hit Fox series Star. Check out these exclusive photos of Palmer as “Gigi” on the musical drama series.

Star, Wednesdays, 9/8c, Fox

Star

Keke Palmer

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Ken Jennings on 'Jeopardy!'
1
‘Jeopardy!’ Introducing Big Changes to ‘Enhance Viewing Experience’
Wheel of Fortune puzzle
2
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans React After Contestant’s Epic Last Letter Fail
Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair in 'Stranger Things'
3
Ask Matt: Is Streaming More Susceptible to Long Breaks?
Ephraim Owens for 'The Voice' Season 24
4
‘The Voice’ First Look: Ephraim Owens Wows With Chair-Turning Blind Audition
Erin and Ben Napier
5
Erin Napier Shows Off Husband Ben’s Body Transformation After Huge Weight Loss