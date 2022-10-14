‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Turns 15: See the Cast Then & Now

Hard as it may be to remember, there was a time when the Kardashians weren’t household names or the most famous family on reality TV. That time ended around 2007 when a leaked sex tape of Kim Kardashian made the then-26-year-old a tabloid fixation just months before E! launched Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

That reality series, which premiered on October 14, 2007, followed Kim and her siblings — Kourtney, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner — as well as their mom, Kris Jenner. Oh, then there’s Scott Disick, Kourtney’s ex, who appeared in more than half of KUWTK’s 293 episodes by the time the show ended last year.

Since the start of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the fam has lived a lot of life — weddings, divorces, childbirths, business launches, and they now have a new Hulu show. As we approach KUWTK’s 15th anniversary, scroll down to see then-and-now pics of the Kardashian-Jenner women — and “Lord Disick,” as a bonus.