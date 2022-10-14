‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Turns 15: See the Cast Then & Now

Hard as it may be to remember, there was a time when the Kardashians weren’t household names or the most famous family on reality TV. That time ended around 2007 when a leaked sex tape of Kim Kardashian made the then-26-year-old a tabloid fixation just months before E! launched Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

That reality series, which premiered on October 14, 2007, followed Kim and her siblings — Kourtney, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner — as well as their mom, Kris Jenner. Oh, then there’s Scott Disick, Kourtney’s ex, who appeared in more than half of KUWTK’s 293 episodes by the time the show ended last year.

Since the start of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the fam has lived a lot of life — weddings, divorces, childbirths, business launches, and they now have a new Hulu show. As we approach KUWTK’s 15th anniversary, scroll down to see then-and-now pics of the Kardashian-Jenner women — and “Lord Disick,” as a bonus.

Kourtney Kardashian then and now
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney, who was 28 when KUWTK premiered, previously starred in the 2005 E! reality show Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive.

Kim Kardashian then and now

Kim Kardashian

Before the show, Kim worked as a stylist for 2000s-era stars Paris Hilton and Brandy Norwood.

Khloé Kardashian then and now
Charley Gallay/Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Khloé Kardashian

Khloé was also an entourage member before becoming famous: The reality star, who was 23 when KUWTK premiered, once worked as Nicole Richie’s assistant.

Kendall Jenner then and now
Noel Vasquez/Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

Kendall was 11 when KUWTK hit the airwaves. Less than three years later, she signed with Wilhelmina Models and began her modeling career.

Kylie Jenner then and now
Noel Vasquez/Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

Kylie, meanwhile, was only 10-years-old when her family got their reality show, and she told Us Weekly in 2013 that she couldn’t remember not being famous.

Kris Jenner then and now
Alberto E. Rodriguez/ Getty Images, Rob Kim/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Kris Jenner

Before marrying Caitlyn Jenner, Kris — shown at age 51 on the left — was married to Robert Kardashian, who famously defended O.J. Simpson at the former football star’s 1995 murder trial.

Scott Disick then and now
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Esquire, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA

Scott Disick

As a teenager, Scott posed for covers of the Heartland young-adult book series, as In Touch uncovered. He was 24 when KUWTK launched. Here he is with Kourtney in 2008 and with model Rebecca Donaldson this April.

