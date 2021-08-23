Who Will Replace Mike Richards as ‘Jeopardy!’ Host? 7 Most Likely Candidates

A: This legendary TV series is back to square one in its search for a host. Q: What is Jeopardy!?

Yes, the syndicated game show is once again in the market for a new emcee now that Mike Richards’ past podcast comments have come back to haunt him.

Richards stepped down from the job on Friday, August 20, after just one day of filming the first five episodes of Season 38, according to The New York Times. He’ll remain as executive producer, but Sony Pictures Entertainment is lining up a new rotation of guest hosts—which will include Season 37 fill-in Mayim Bialik—as it looks for another replacement for the late Alex Trebek.

So who’s next? Here are our picks for the familiar faces we think have a shot at the full-time spot, in ascending order of likelihood.