‘Jeopardy!’: Who Should Replace Mike Richards as Host? (POLL)

Jeopardy! is once again hostless following Mike Richards’ exit from the sought-after position. Guest hosts will resume their rotation when filming for season 38 commences, but there’s still a permanent spot to be filled. Who should it be?

It’s a big question and one that’s been highly debated among Jeopardy! fans in the last year. Season 37 saw several guest hosts including Richards, GOAT champion Ken Jennings, Katie Couric, Dr. Mehmet Oz, NFL star Aaron Rodgers, Anderson Cooper, Bill Whitaker, former champion Buzzy Cohen, Savannah Guthrie, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, LeVar Burton, David Faber, and Joe Buck.

Whether these former guest hosts will be asked back remains to be seen, but they were certainly all considered for the big gig at one point or another. The Big Bang Theory‘s Mayim Bialik, who also guest-hosted in Season 37, has already signed on to helm Jeopardy!‘s primetime specials and tournaments, but could she get the syndicated full-time gig as well?

Then there are other options that have yet to be explored such as Alex Trebek’s own picks, CNN legal analyst Laura Coates and L.A. Kings hockey announcer Alex Faust. The late host had floated the possibility of Coates and Faust replacing him in 2018 when he was asked about retiring prior to his pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

The possibilities for who could replace Richards seems endless, but we’re asking readers to let us know who they think should take over the permanent gig. Cast your vote in the poll and sound off in the comments section.

