‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik to Kick Off New Round of Guest Hosts After Mike Richards’ Exit

It’s back to the guest hosts for Jeopardy!, and the first one shouldn’t be too surprising.

Mayim Bialik, the previously-announced permanent host of primetime specials and spinoffs (including Jeopardy! National College Championship in 2022), is first up, according to Variety. She’ll be the host for three weeks of episodes following the ones Mike Richards filmed after he was named as full-time host. However, after past sexist and racial comments of Richards’ were unearthed, the decision was made to look for a new full-time host. (He’ll continue to serve as executive producer on the show.)

“I want to apologize to each of you for the unwanted negative attention that has come to Jeopardy! over the last few weeks and for the confusion and delays this is now causing. I know I have a lot of work to do to regain your trust and confidence,” Richards said at the time.

Richards did film a week’s worth of episodes, set to air beginning on Monday, September 13. Bialik’s episodes will begin airing the following week, on September 20.

Jeopardy! scheduled a series of guest hosts following Alex Trebek’s passing that also included GOAT champion Ken Jennings, Katie Couric, Dr. Mehmet Oz, NFL star Aaron Rodgers, Anderson Cooper, Bill Whitaker, former champion Buzzy Cohen, Savannah Guthrie, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, LeVar Burton, David Faber, and Joe Buck.

Stay tuned as the new round of guest hosts are announced!

