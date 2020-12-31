Ken Jennings of 'Jeopardy!' Apologizes for 'Insensitive' Tweets

Ken Jennings has apologized for tweeting "unartful and insensitive things."

The former Jeopardy! contestant, who will be guest hosting the long-running quiz show following the death of Alex Trebek, responded to criticism he received for some of his past social media comments.

Jennings on Wednesday tweeted, "Hey, I just wanted to own up to the fact that over the years on Twitter, I've definitely tweeted some unartful and insensitive things.

"Sometimes they worked as jokes in my head and I was dismayed to see how they read on screen. In the past, I'd usually leave bad tweets up just so they could be dunked on. At least that way they could lead to smart replies and even advocacy. Deleting them felt like whitewashing a mistake.

"But I think that practice may have given the impression I stand by every failed joke I've ever posted here. Not at all!'