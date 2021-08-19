‘Jeopardy’ Host Mike Richards Apologizes After Sexist Comments Resurface

The appointment of Mike Richards as the new Jeopardy! host continues to bring controversy, with the executive producer now apologizing for his sexist remarks made on an old podcast.

Richards is set to begin his role as the permanent host of the long-running game show today, Thursday, August 19, as taping of the new season begins. However, the occasion has been marred by a new report from The Ringer, which brings to light comments Richards made while co-hosting The Randumb Show podcast in 2014.

The remarks included Richards asking his co-hosts (both younger women) if they had ever taken “booby pictures” and referring to one of them as a “booth-ho” and “booth-slut” after she revealed she worked as a model. In another episode, he said one-piece swimsuits made women look “really frumpy and overweight.”

Following The Ringer‘s article, Richards shared a statement apologizing for the comments he made on the podcast, the episodes of which have since been deleted. “Even with the passage of time, it’s more than clear that my attempts to be funny and provocative were not acceptable, and I have removed the episodes,” he said.

“My responsibilities today as a father, husband, and a public personality who speaks to many people through my role on television means I have substantial and serious obligations as a role model, and I intend to live up to them,” he continued.

He went on to say it was “humbling to confront a terribly embarrassing moment of misjudgment, thoughtlessness, and insensitivity from nearly a decade ago. Looking back now, there is no excuse, of course, for the comments I made on this podcast and I am deeply sorry.”

This marks the latest controversy surrounding the new Jeopardy! host. Earlier this month, details of an employment dispute came to attention, in which Richards was accused of pregnancy discrimination against two former Price Is Right models.

“I want you all to know that the way in which my comments and actions have been characterized in these complaints does not reflect the reality of who I am or how we worked together on The Price is Right,” Richards stated.

