10 Most Stylish 'Jeopardy!' Contestants, Ranked

Cindy Zhang, Buzzy Cohen with Alex Trebek, and Mattea Roach on 'Jeopardy'
Jeopardy/Twitter

Fan-favorite Cindy Zhang returned to Jeopardy! on Monday, October 17, bringing with her her signature style and elaborate handwriting for the lectern. During the episode, part of the Second Chance Tournament, host Ken Jennings told the user experience designer from New York she had won the first Jeopardy! Honors award for best signature.

It got us thinking: Who are the most stylish Jeopardy! contestants? We compiled a list, below, full of 10 fashion-forward players like contestant-turned-guest-host Buzzy Cohen, record-making Gen-Zer Mattea Roach, and contestants whose Jeopardy! runs date back to the early 2000s.

Scroll through our most stylish Jeopardy! contestants ranking, below. Did your favorites make the list?

Louis Virtel and Alex Trebek on 'Jeopardy'
Jeopardy/Twitter

10. Louis Virtel

Most recent Jeopardy! appearance: May 8, 2015

Kalee Hernandez on 'Jeopardy'
Jeopardy/Twitter

9. Kalee Hernandez

Most recent Jeopardy! appearance: May 6, 2021

Pam Mueller on 'Jeopardy'
Jeopardy/Twitter

8. Pam Mueller

Most recent Jeopardy! appearance: March 5, 2019

Elise Nussbaum and Alex Trebek on 'Jeopardy!'
Jeopardy/Twitter

7. Elise Nussbaum

Most recent Jeopardy! appearance: November 25, 2019

Sam Kavanaugh on 'Jeopardy'
Jeopardy/Twitter

6. Sam Kavanaugh

Most recent Jeopardy! appearance: May 28, 2021

Monica Thieu with Ken Jennings and Matt Jackson on 'Jeopardy'
Jeopardy/Twitter

5. Monica Thieu

Most recent Jeopardy! appearance: March 5, 2019

Alex Trebek and Wes Hazard on 'Jeopardy'
Jeopardy/Twitter

4. Wes Hazard

Most recent Jeopardy! appearance: July 12, 2018

Mattea Roach on 'Jeopardy'
Jeopardy/Twitter

3. Mattea Roach

Most recent Jeopardy! appearance: May 6, 2022, Tournament of Champions

Buzzy Cohen and Alex Trebek on 'Jeopardy'
Jeopardy/Twitter

2. Buzzy Cohen

Most recent Jeopardy! appearance: 2021 Tournament of Champions Host

Cindy Zhang on 'Jeopardy'
Jeopardy/Twitter

1. Cindy Zhang

Most recent Jeopardy! appearance: October 17, 2022, Second Chance Tournament

