‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Wows Fans With Her Style and Handwriting

You might not expect a Jeopardy! contestant to be a style icon, but Cindy Zhang was dressed to impress on the Thursday, November 4 episode, and viewers certainly took notice.

The user experience designer from New York captured attention with her blonde bangs, black sheer-sleeved blouse, and cat-eyed glasses. One fan tweeted that Zhang “has the best fit I’ve seen on #Jeopardy, maybe ever?” and hoped that she’d win the episode “to see the other outfits she brought with her.”

Another viewer referred to Zhang as a “fashion icon,” while one fan said that she is “the best dressed Jeopardy contestant I’ve seen in a long time.”

Can we talk about how Cindy has the best fit I’ve seen seen on #Jeopardy, maybe ever? Kinda want her to win to see the other outfits she brought with her pic.twitter.com/reNtNNARCX — Courtney Hoekstra (@cshillz) November 4, 2021

Cindy’s the best dressed @Jeopardy contestant I’ve seen in a long time. The sleeves on this blouse. The glasses. The bangs. I’m here for it. #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/EhSsne40FE — Dennis Velez, M.A. (@TheDennisVelez) November 4, 2021

Cindy on #Jeopardy is a fashion icon. — Chrispeare (@Chrispeare) November 4, 2021

Cindy is a style icon #Jeopardy — Katie K. (@imyourkatiek) November 4, 2021

Cindy needs to win so we can see what she wears tomorrow! #Jeopardy — Linda (@LindaOski) November 4, 2021

The praise for Zhang didn’t stop there, as viewers were equally as impressed with her super neat handwriting, which looked to be typed with serifs. “Cindy on today’s #Jeopardy had incredible handwriting for her name. She wrote it with serifs!” tweeted one fan.

“Cindy may have the best lectern name penmanship in #Jeopardy history,” wrote another impressed viewer.

Cindy on today’s #Jeopardy had incredible handwriting for her name. She wrote it with serifs! — Sam (@sgreen3) November 5, 2021

Cindy may have the best lectern name penmanship in #Jeopardy history. — James (@JamesAMcGhee) November 4, 2021

Is anyone else watching @Jeopardy right now? If so, are you as mesmerized by Cindy’s perfectly printed name as I am? My writing is atrocious, so I’m honestly really impressed! #Jeopardy #printinggoalswithcindy — Leah Chandler (@leahcrealestate) November 5, 2021

I’m only on single #Jeopardy but I really want Cindy to win because I want to see more of that lectern nameplate typeface writing — mikeynerd (@mikeynerd) November 4, 2021

Zhang herself responded to the compliments about her handwriting with a cheeky sans serif style tweet.

Unfortunately, despite the fan support, Zhang didn’t wager enough in the Final Jeopardy! to beat contestant Sri Kompella. That said, she walks away with a bunch of new admirers who appreciate her style, her penmanship, and her love of Japanese Kit Kats.

as seen from my NYC #jeopardy watch party (those are orange, maple, coffee, and matcha kit kats!) https://t.co/Fdcv8q8mkW pic.twitter.com/SJOiyr25Dm — cindy zhang (@cindypepper) November 5, 2021

“They have so many different regional varieties, and you can only get them in specific regions in train stations,” Zhang said of her Japanese Kit Kat obsession. “So they range anywhere from, like, you know, green tea, like matcha, to soybeans, Cheetos.”

