Prime Video’s Invincible flips the script on the typical tropes associated with the superhero genre, taking what initially appears to be a cliché coming-of-age story about a teen discovering his powers and transforming it into a brutal, emotionally charged examination of legacy, identity, and inherited violence. What begins as an earnest origin story quickly curdles into something far more layered and unsettling, as Mark Grayson/Invincible (Steven Yeun) learns that the greatest threat to Earth is not some alien invader, but his own father.

As Mark uncovers the horrible truth behind Nolan’s mission and the Viltrumite empire, the series reframes the classic rite of passage dynamic into a harrowing question of choice versus destiny. Can Mark define heroism on his own terms, or is he doomed to repeat the sins embedded in his DNA?

As the show heads into its fourth season, a new war looms on the horizon, and audiences are bracing for another brutal chapter of the superhero saga that delights in upending expectations. But before the bloodshed and bold twists begin in earnest, get to know the familiar faces behind these caped crusaders.

To bring the superhero saga to life, dozens of familiar faces offer their voices to bring the world of Invincible to life, including J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Gillian Jacobs, Lee Pace, and Seth Rogen, to name a few. Here is a look at the actors and actresses who give life to the heroes of Invincible.

Invincible Season 3; Jason Mantzoukas (Rex Splode), Steven Yeun (Mark Grayson); Courtesy of Prime THE RIP, Steven Yeun, 2026. ph: Claire Folger / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection
Courtesy of Prime; Claire Folger / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Invincible/Mark Grayson - Steven Yeun

Invincible Season 4 - First Look; Universa (Danai Gurira) and Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs) in Invincible; Courtesy of Prime; THE SEVEN FACES OF JANE, Gillian Jacobs, 2022. © Gravitas Ventures /Courtesy Everett Collection
Courtesy of Prime; Gravitas Ventures /Courtesy Everett Collection

Atom Eve/Samantha Eve Wilkins - Gillian Jacobs

Invincible-Debbie Grayson (voice: Sandra Oh), (Season 3, premiered Feb. 6, 2025). photo: ©Amazon / Courtesy Everett Collection; Sandra Oh attends the Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala at The Music Center on May 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Amazon / Courtesy Everett Collection; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Debbie Grayson - Sandra Oh

WHIPLASH, J.K. Simmons, 2014. ph: Daniel McFadden/©Sony Pictures Classics/Courtesy Everett Collection; INVINCIBLE, Omni-Man (voice: J.K. Simmons), (Season 2, ep. 201, aired Nov. 3, 2023). photo: ©Amazon / Courtesy Everett Collection
Amazon / Courtesy Everett Collection; Daniel McFadden/©Sony Pictures Classics/Courtesy Everett Collection

OmniMan/Nolan Grayson - J.K. Simmons

Invincible Season 2 Part 2, Walton Goggins (Cecil Stedman) Courtesy of Prime Video; THE UNINVITED, Walton Goggins, 2024. © Foton Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection
Courtesy of Prime Video; Foton Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

Cecil Stedman - Walton Goggins

INVINCIBLE, from left: Oliver Grayson (voice: Christian Convery), (Season 4). photo: ©Amazon Prime Video / Courtesy Everett Collection; THE MONKEY, Christian Convery (both), 2025. © Neon / Courtesy Everett Collection
Courtesy Prime Video; Neon / Courtesy Everett Collection

Kid Omni-Man/Oliver Grayson - Christian Convery

Invincible - Season 4 - Dinosaurus (Matthew Rhys) - Prime Video - THE BEAST IN ME, Matthew Rhys, (Season 1. photo: Chris Saunders / ©Netflix/ Courtesy Everett Collection

Dinosaurus - Matthew Rhys

INVINCIBLE, Seth Rogen as Alan the Alien (Season 4, teaser). Courtesy of Prime; THE STUDIO, Seth Rogen, 'The Golden Globes', (Season 1, ep. 108, aired May 7, 2025). ph: ©Apple TV+ / Courtesy Everett Collection
Courtesy of Prime; Apple TV+ / Courtesy Everett Collection

Allen the Alien - Seth Rogen

Invincible Season 4 - First Look, Thragg (Lee Pace) in Invincible. Courtesy of Prime; FOUNDATION, Lee Pace, 'The Last Empress', (Season 2, ep. 208, aired Sept. 1, 2023). photo: ©Apple TV+ /Courtesy Everett Collection
Courtesy of Prime; Apple TV+ /Courtesy Everett Collection

Thragg - Lee Pace

INVINCIBLE, Shapesmith (voice: Ben Schwartz), (Season 2, ep. 202, aired Nov. 10, 2023). photo: ©Amazon / Courtesy Everett Collection; STANDING UP, FALLING DOWN, Ben Schwartz, 2019. © Shout! Studios / courtesy Everett Collection
Amazon / Courtesy Everett Collection; Shout! Studios / courtesy Everett Collection

Shapesmith - Ben Schwartz

Rudolph Connors/Robot (Zachary quinto) in Invincible, Season 2, Prime Video; Zachary Quinto visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on November 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Courtesy of Prime Video; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Rudolph Connor (now Rex) and his alter ego Robot - Zachary Quinto

Invincible Season 4 - First Look - Courtesy of Prime - Bulletproof (Jay Pharoah); I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE, panelists from left: Adrienne Houghton, Jay Pharoah, ‘Episode 2: Jordin Sparks, Niecy Nash, Jay Pharoah, Cheryl Hines, Adrienne Houghton', (Season 1, ep. 102, aired Sep. 30, 2020). photo: Michael Becker / ©Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection
Courtesy of Prime Video; Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection

Bulletproof - Jay Pharoah

INVINCIBLE, Damien Darkblood (voice: Clancy Brown), ‘Neil Armstrong, Eat Your Heart Out', (Season 1, ep. 104, aired Apr. 2, 2021). photo: ©Amazon / Courtesy Everett Collection; POOLMAN, Clancy Brown, 2023. © Vertical Entertainment /Courtesy Everett Collection
Amazon / Courtesy Everett Collection; Vertical Entertainment /Courtesy Everett Collection

Damien Darkblood - Clancy Brown

INVINCIBLE, Telia (Season 2, ep. 204, aired Nov. 3, 2023). photo: ©Amazon / Courtesy Everett Collection Tatiana Maslany attends the 29th Annual SAGindie Actors Only Brunch at Sundance at Cafe Terigo on January 25, 2026 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Fred Hayes/Getty Images for SAGindie)
Courtesy of Prime; Fred Hayes/Getty Images for SAGindie

General Telia - Tatiana Maslany

INVINCIBLE (Season 2, ep. 203, aired Nov. 17, 2023). photo: ©Amazon / Courtesy Everett Collection; A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE, (aka A QUIET PLACE PART III), Djimon Hounsou, 2024. ph: Gareth Gatrell / © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection
Amazon / Courtesy Everett Collection; Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Space Racer - Djimon Hounsou

Invincible Season 4 - First Look; Kevin Michael Richardson in Invincible; Courtesy of Prime; Kevin Michael Richardson - Kevin Michael Richardson attends
Courtesy of Prime; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Monster Girl in Monster Form / Amanda - Kevin Michael Richardson

INVINCIBLE, from left: Monster Girl (voice: Grey Griffin), Robot (voice: Ross Marquand), (Season 2, Part 2, ep. 206, aired Mar 21, 2024). photo: ©Amazon / Courtesy Everett Collection; Tex Hammond and Grey Griffin attend the 26th Annual LA Art Show Opening Night Gala at Los Angeles Convention Center on July 29, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Prime Video / Courtesy Everett Collection;Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Monster Girl/Amanda - Grey Griffen

Invincible, Season 4, first look, Amazon Content Services LLC, Michael Dorn as Thokk, Battle Beast; Michael Dorn attends the IMAX
Courtesy of Prime; Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount+

Thokk, Battle Beast - Michael Dorn

