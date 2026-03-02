Prime Video’s Invincible flips the script on the typical tropes associated with the superhero genre, taking what initially appears to be a cliché coming-of-age story about a teen discovering his powers and transforming it into a brutal, emotionally charged examination of legacy, identity, and inherited violence. What begins as an earnest origin story quickly curdles into something far more layered and unsettling, as Mark Grayson/Invincible (Steven Yeun) learns that the greatest threat to Earth is not some alien invader, but his own father.

As Mark uncovers the horrible truth behind Nolan’s mission and the Viltrumite empire, the series reframes the classic rite of passage dynamic into a harrowing question of choice versus destiny. Can Mark define heroism on his own terms, or is he doomed to repeat the sins embedded in his DNA?

As the show heads into its fourth season, a new war looms on the horizon, and audiences are bracing for another brutal chapter of the superhero saga that delights in upending expectations. But before the bloodshed and bold twists begin in earnest, get to know the familiar faces behind these caped crusaders.

To bring the superhero saga to life, dozens of familiar faces offer their voices to bring the world of Invincible to life, including J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Gillian Jacobs, Lee Pace, and Seth Rogen, to name a few. Here is a look at the actors and actresses who give life to the heroes of Invincible.

Invincible, Season 4, Three-episode premiere on March 18, 2026, Prime Video