‘Invincible’ Episode 4: Team Explains Hell Battle With Bruce Campbell & That Epic Musical Moment
This week, Invincible heads to Hell, and it’s a stark reminder of the show’s twisted genius, where a palate cleanser of animated brutality and savagery somehow becomes a refreshing trip to the underworld, complete with Satan himself to perk you up and raise your spirits. Warning: Spoilers ahead for Season 4 Episode 4, “Hurm.”
How did Mark get involved in a battle for Hell?
In Episode 4, “Hurm,” Mark (Steven Yeun) is still reeling from killing Rus Livingston (Ben Schwartz) — or rather, what Rus had become after becoming infested by Sequids — and from the rage he’s finding increasingly difficult to control. He visits tailor Art (Mark Hamill) about returning his costume, claiming he “doesn’t deserve to wear it anymore.” Art tries to convince him to reclaim his old suit, but Mark isn’t in the right headspace.
Meanwhile, in the Underrealm, Volcanikka (Indira Varma), ruler of the Magnamites, has used her army to conquer Hell, much to the chagrin of Damien Darkblood (Clancy Brown) and his warrior sister, Domina (Kate Mulgrew). The siblings make a last stand against Volcanikka in a battle of fire against fire. Unfortunately, Volcanikka proves nearly impossible to kill, regenerating after every blow, knife strike, and decapitation. With a single punch, she strikes Domina down, filling her body with magma and blowing her apart.
Damien summons a lowly demon he refers to as “Master” (teased in a Season 3 post-credits scene in a very dramatic satanic ritual). Small and weak, this puny creature is what has become of Satan (voiced by the great Bruce Campbell). He wants his throne back from Volcanikka, but it’s a lost cause unless they get help. So Damien summons reinforcements in the form of Invincible.
Even Hell needs a hero occasionally
Once Mark realizes he isn’t there to fight Satan — which the Dark Lord was actually kind of into (“Dude, gross.”) — Damien explains that Hell, demons, and Satan are real, just not in the way he thinks. Cecil (Walton Goggins) exorcised Damien to Hell to keep the truth about Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) from Mark, and now there’s a power struggle brewing that requires his help. “Look, I’m not in a good place right now, but I can’t… work for the Devil. Aren’t demons bad guys?” As it turns out, not exactly. Earth, or at least this version of it, exists because of Satan. Without demon sacrifices to the beasts (“The Vile”) that once ravaged the planet, humanity would never have evolved. Satan led the demons against the Vile so others could live in peace.
And as for the rest of the episode…
Invincible abandoned Riley (Chloe Bennet) when he was exorcized, leaving her to stand down Ka-Hor (Brown again) and his sh*tty misogynistic attitudes by herself. But her anger only lasts a few milliseconds when she realizes she is slightly screwed. Ka-Hor then takes her body as a vessel.
Eve (Gillian Jacobs) tells William (Andrew Rannells) she is pregnant, who believes it will be the hottest superbaby of all time. Eve is still very conflicted with what to do as the pregnancy is very much unplanned.
Debbie (Sandra Oh) breaks the news to Mark and Oliver (Christian Convery) that she wants to move in with her beau, Paul, and sell the house.
Just as Mark starts to feel okay with his life and his mental health, he sees something he never thought he would ever see again: his father, Omni-Man, floating with Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen). “I’m sorry, Mark. We need you. The time for war is upon us.”
Invincible, Season 4, Wednesdays, Prime Video