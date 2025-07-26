‘Interview With the Vampire’ & ‘Talamasca’ Stars Light up Our Comic-Con Studio (PHOTOS)

It’s never been easier to let the tale seduce you. AMC brought two of its three titles from the Anne Rice Immortal Universe to San Diego Comic-Con 2025, and the stars from Interview With the Vampire and The Talamasca: The Secret Order came by the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio for video interviews and to get their portraits taken.

Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid thrilled with some new details about the state of Louis and Lestat’s relationship in Season 3 (see the full video interview here for those details and more about rockstar Lestat’s music), and viewers will get a taste of what’s to come from the sexy new espionage story in Talamasca soon. Mayfair Witches Season 3 is currently in the writing process, so more updates from the Immortal Universe’s third series are on the horizon. Talamasca connects the three shows together, as it centers the secret supernatural watchdog agency that’s featured in Interview and Mayfair and the book franchises on which they’re based.

Representing Interview With the Vampire at SDCC 2025 are Anderson, Reid, Eric Bogosian, showrunner Rolin Jones, and Immortal Universe executive producer Mark Johnson, who also joined his Talamasca crew for their group interview. From the new series, premiering in October on AMC, were stars Nicholas Denton, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, William Fichtner, and Celine Buckens. Talamasca also stars Elizabeth McGovern of Downton Abbey.

Fans will get some thrilling updates, including casting announcements, on Interview With the Vampire Season 3 during the Anne Rice Immortal Universe panel taking place today, July 26, at 4:30 p.m. PT in Ballroom 20 at San Diego Comic-Con. The panel, and sibling series Talamasca‘s, is moderated by TV Insider’s own Damian Holbrook.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the stars of Interview With the Vampire and Talamasca‘s stunning SDCC 2025 portraits, all taken by Maarten de Boer.