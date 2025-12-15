See the Cast of ‘Industry’ Behind the Scenes of Season 4 (PHOTOS)

Industry returns for Season 4 in January on HBO, bringing it with a new cast of famous faces such as Kiernan Shipka, Max Minghella, Kal Penn, Toheeb Jimoh, Charlie Heaton, and more. The filming took place from March to August 2025. The cast and creators shared behind-the-scenes looks at the production on social media.

At the top of their game and living the lives they set out to have as Pierpoint grads, Harper (Myha’la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) are drawn into a high-stakes, globetrotting cat-and-mouse game when a splashy fintech darling bursts onto the London scene in Industry Season 4. As Yasmin navigates her relationship with tech founder Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington) and Harper is pulled into the orbit of enigmatic executive Whitney Halberstram (Minghella), their twisted friendship begins to warp and ignite under the pressure of money, power, and the desire to be on top.

Ken Leung and Sagar Radia will be back after their characters’ dramatic endings last season, and it will be the first season without Rob (Harry Lawtey), whose heart got broken by Yasmin’s decision to marry Henry.

There’s always been a slight time jump between seasons, so the characters will be navigating new terrain once again. Season 4 also stars Miriam Petche, Amy James-Kelly, Roger Barclay, Andrew Havill, Jack Farthing, Stephen Campbell Moore, Claire Forlani, and Edward Holcroft.

The team had another reason to celebrate after filming wrapped in August. Abela got married to Jamie Bogyo in September! Myha’la was in the bridal party, and Harington, Shipka, and more attended as guests (see above).

Industry, Season 4 Premiere, Sunday, January 11, 9/8c, HBO