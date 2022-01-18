‘HIMYF’ Premiere: ‘HIMYM’ Connection, the Father’s Identity & More Questions Answered

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the first two episodes of How I Met Your Father, “Pilot” and “FOMO.”]

Set in the same world as How I Met Your Mother, the new Hulu series follows Sophie’s (Hilary Duff) love story as her future self (Kim Cattrall) recounts it to her son.

Over the course of the first two episodes, Sophie thinks she’s met “the one,” only for Ian (Daniel Augustin) to move to Australia right after their first date. Then, it seems like she and rideshare driver-turned-friend Jesse (Chris Lowell) have a connection, only for her to sort of put him in the friend zone. Rounding out the group are: Sophie’s roommate Valentina (Francia Raisa) and her new boyfriend, Charlie (Tom Ainsley), who followed her from London; Jesse’s friend Sid (Suraj Sharma), who gets engaged to his long-distance girlfriend in the premiere; and Jesse’s sister Ellen (Tien Tran), looking for love after a recent divorce.

The cast and showrunners Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker break down the first two episodes, including the major HIMYM connection, and tease what’s ahead. Scroll down for the scoop.

