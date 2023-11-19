‘House’ Streaming on Hulu: 12 Big-Name Guest Stars You’ll See on the Series

If you’re missing a certain brilliant-but-bristly TV doc, you might be suffering from acute House withdrawal. Luckily for you, the prognosis is good: All eight seasons of the Fox medical drama are now streaming on Hulu.

The 2004–2012 series starred Hugh Laurie as Dr. Gregory House — a diagnostician with attitude and addiction issues — with Lisa Edelstein, Omar Epps, Robert Sean Leonard, Jennifer Morrison, and Jesse Spencer playing some of his colleagues at the fictional Princeton–Plainsboro Teaching Hospital.

We’ve already shown you 10 famous faces who guest starred on House, but those aren’t nearly all the familiar names from the credits. Here are a dozen other TV, film, stage, and music stars you’ll recognize when you start streaming House on Hulu (or Peacock or Prime Video, where it remains available.)

John Cho
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

John Cho

This star of Cowboy Bebop and The Afterparty played Harvey Park, a patient with osteomyelitis, in the Season 1 episode “Love Hurts.”

Scott Foley
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Scott Foley

After Felicity but before Scandal, Foley portrayed Hank Wiggen, a major-league baseball player whom House treats in the Season 1 episode “Sports Medicine.”

Jason George
Mike Windle/Getty Images

Jason George

Before he was playing a firefighter on Station 19, George played firefighter Brock Hoyt in the Season 3 episode “Words and Deeds.”

Taraji P. Henson
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson

Years ahead of her Emmy-nominated Empire role, Henson guest-starred as Moira, a pro cyclist’s agent, in the Season 2 episode “Spin.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda
Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Hamilton’s star creator played Juan “Alvie” Alvarez, House’s roommate at Mayfield Psychiatric Hospital, in the Season 6 episodes “Broken” and “Baggage.”

Brandy Norwood
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Brandy Norwood

This R&B singer — soon to be seen on Netflix’s Best. Christmas. Ever! —guest-starred as herself in the Season 1 episode “DNR.”

Randall Park
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Randall Park

Now an alum of Fresh Off the Boat and Blockbuster, Park played Brad, a patient who tried to attempt self-circumcision, in the Season 2 episode “Autopsy.”

Laura Prepon
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Laura Prepon

This star of That ‘70s Show and Orange Is the New Black appeared as Frankie, a patient with Whipple’s disease, in the Season 6 episode “Private Lives.”

Jeremy Renner
Anna Webber/Getty Images for Disney+

Jeremy Renner

Now the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Hawkeye, Renner played Jimmy Quidd, a magician who suddenly falls ill in the Season 4 episode “Games.”

Amanda Seyfried
Stuart Wilson/Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried

This star of The Crowded Room and The Dropout took the part of Pam, the girlfriend of a patient with naphthalene poisoning, in the Season 1 episode “Detox.”

Elizabeth Tulloch
Phillip Chin/Getty Images for Warner Brothers Television

Elizabeth Tulloch

The Grimm and Superman & Lois star played Whitney, a woman House diagnosed with parthenogenesis in the Season 5 episode “Joy to the World.”

Sela Ward
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Sela Ward

Ward, better known for her roles in Once and Again and CSI: NY, recurred throughout the series as Stacy Warner, a lawyer with whom House used to be in a relationship.

