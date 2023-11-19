‘House’ Streaming on Hulu: 12 Big-Name Guest Stars You’ll See on the Series

If you’re missing a certain brilliant-but-bristly TV doc, you might be suffering from acute House withdrawal. Luckily for you, the prognosis is good: All eight seasons of the Fox medical drama are now streaming on Hulu.

The 2004–2012 series starred Hugh Laurie as Dr. Gregory House — a diagnostician with attitude and addiction issues — with Lisa Edelstein, Omar Epps, Robert Sean Leonard, Jennifer Morrison, and Jesse Spencer playing some of his colleagues at the fictional Princeton–Plainsboro Teaching Hospital.

We’ve already shown you 10 famous faces who guest starred on House, but those aren’t nearly all the familiar names from the credits. Here are a dozen other TV, film, stage, and music stars you’ll recognize when you start streaming House on Hulu (or Peacock or Prime Video, where it remains available.)