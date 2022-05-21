‘House’ Ended a Decade Ago: 10 Stars Who Had Guest Turns

House Wentworth Miller
Aside from Hugh Laurie in the title role, the Fox medical drama House had a cast stacked with talent. Jesse Spencer, Omar Epps, and Jennifer Morrison ranked among the original series regulars, and Olivia Wilde, Kal Penn, and Amber Tamblyn joined the call sheet in later seasons before the show finished its eight-season run on May 21, 2012.

But even House’s guest-star roster was impressive. Below are just 10 of the famous faces who made appearances, usually as patients of Princeton-Plainsboro Teaching Hospital’s diagnosticians.

House Candice Bergen
Candice Bergen

This Murphy Brown and Boston Legal alum played Arlene Cuddy—the challenging mother of Lisa Cuddy (Lisa Edelstein)—across three Season 7 episodes.

House Andre Braugher Hugh Laurie
Andre Braugher

From the start of Season 6 to the end of Season 8, this Brooklyn Nine-Nine star recurred as Dr. Darryl Nolan, House’s psychiatrist.

House Hugh Laurie LL Cool J
LL Cool J

The NCIS: Los Angeles star appeared in the Season 2 premiere, “Acceptance,” as a death row inmate named Clarence.

House Carmen Electra Hugh Laurie
Carmen Electra

This model and Baywatch alum guest-starred as herself in Season 1’s “Three Stories,” in which House uses her name to conceal a patient’s true identity during a lecture.

House Hugh Laurie Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning

In Season 2’s “Need to Know,” this Girl From Plainville star portrayed Stella Dalton, the young daughter of a patient experiencing muscle spasms.

House Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan

The Creed and Blank Panther actor guest-starred in Season 8’s “Love Is Blind” as Will Westwood, a blind man beset by mysterious hearing problems.

House James Earl Jones Jesse Spencer
James Earl Jones

This Star Wars actor—a Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winner—appeared in Season 6’s “The Tyrant,” playing Dibala, an African dictator who starts vomiting blood.

House Melanie Lynskey Hugh Laurie
Melanie Lynskey

Before her Yellowjackets days, this actress appeared on House in Season 8’s “Better Half.” She played Natalie Tavares, the wife of a patient with Alzheimer’s.

House Wentworth Miller Hugh Laurie
Wentworth Miller

In Season 8’s “Charity Case,” the Prison Break lead played Benjamin Boyd, a character whose altruism is so extreme, House thinks it’s a symptom of a medical condition.

House Cynthia Nixon Hugh Laurie
Cynthia Nixon

This star of Sex and the City and The Gilded Age guest-starred in Season 2’s “Deception,” playing Anica Javanovich, a gambler whose medical condition the team assumes to be Munchausen’s syndrome.

