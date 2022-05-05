‘House of the Dragon’ Unveils Fiery New Teaser & Character Posters (VIDEO)

Fire will reign as HBO unveils the latest teaser and character posters for the highly-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon.

Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon tells the story of House Targaryen in a time when Dragons weren’t hard to come by. Set to premiere Sunday, August 21 on HBO and HBO Max, the ten-episode drama is based on George R.R. Martin‘s Fire & Blood.

See the Iron Throne like never before as houses across Westeros come together to hear King Viserys (Paddy Considine) name Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (played by Milly Alcock and Emma D’Arcy) his heir. “Men would sooner put the realm to the torch than see a woman ascend the Iron Throne,” Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) warns the heir.

“We play an ugly game, you have the determination to win it,” Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) tells his daughter Alicent (Olivia Cooke). Despite the show’s title, it really is still a game of thrones as a fight for the coveted seat appears to be on the horizon for these characters. But as Matt Smith‘s Prince Daemon Targaryen turns to the house’s most powerful weapon, could access to dragons make a tense situation worse? Viewers will have to wait and see.

Along with Considine, Smith, Best, D’Arcy, and Alcock, House of the Dragon stars Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, and Sonoya Mizuno. Additional cast includes Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, and Savannah Steyn.

Co-created by George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal, both men serve as executive producers with Condal splitting co-showrunning duties with fellow executive producer Miguel Sapochnik. Meanwhile, Condal also serves as a writer, while Sapochnik puts his focus on directing. Also serving as executive producers are writer Sara Hess, Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis, and Ron Schmidt. Additional directors include Clare Kilner, Geeta V. Patel, and co-executive producer Greg Yaitanes.

Below, get a peek at the teaser and character posters, and stay tuned for more on House of the Dragon as the show’s August premiere date nears.

House of the Dragon, Series Premiere, Sunday, August 21, HBO and HBO Max