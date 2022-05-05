‘House of the Dragon’ Unveils Fiery New Teaser & Character Posters (VIDEO)

Fire will reign as HBO unveils the latest teaser and character posters for the highly-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon.

Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon tells the story of House Targaryen in a time when Dragons weren’t hard to come by. Set to premiere Sunday, August 21 on HBO and HBO Max, the ten-episode drama is based on George R.R. Martin‘s Fire & Blood.

See the Iron Throne like never before as houses across Westeros come together to hear King Viserys (Paddy Considine) name Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (played by Milly Alcock and Emma D’Arcy) his heir. “Men would sooner put the realm to the torch than see a woman ascend the Iron Throne,” Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) warns the heir.

“We play an ugly game, you have the determination to win it,” Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) tells his daughter Alicent (Olivia Cooke). Despite the show’s title, it really is still a game of thrones as a fight for the coveted seat appears to be on the horizon for these characters. But as Matt Smith‘s Prince Daemon Targaryen turns to the house’s most powerful weapon, could access to dragons make a tense situation worse? Viewers will have to wait and see.

Along with Considine, Smith, Best, D’Arcy, and Alcock, House of the Dragon stars Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, and Sonoya Mizuno. Additional cast includes Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, and Savannah Steyn.

Co-created by George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal, both men serve as executive producers with Condal splitting co-showrunning duties with fellow executive producer Miguel Sapochnik. Meanwhile, Condal also serves as a writer, while Sapochnik puts his focus on directing. Also serving as executive producers are writer Sara Hess, Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis, and Ron Schmidt. Additional directors include Clare Kilner, Geeta V. Patel, and co-executive producer Greg Yaitanes.

Below, get a peek at the teaser and character posters, and stay tuned for more on House of the Dragon as the show’s August premiere date nears.

House of the Dragon, Series Premiere, Sunday, August 21, HBO and HBO Max

Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen

Chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed Jaehaerys Targaryen as king by the Great Coucil at Harrenhal, Viserys is described as a warm, kind, and decent man who wishes to carry on his grandfather’s legacy. The only problem? Good men don’t always make for great kings.

Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

As the king’s first-born child, Princess Rhaenyra is of pure Valyrian blood and as dragonrider. While some may say she was born with everything, but she wasn’t born a man.

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen

Younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the Iron Throne, Daemon is a peerless warrior and dragonrider. He possesses the true blood of the dragon, but when it comes to being born a Targaryen, the gods toss a coin in the air.

Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen

A dragonrider and wife to Lord Corlys Velaryon, Princess Rhaenys is considered “The Queen Who Never War” after she was passed over as heir to the throne by the Great Council who favored her cousin Viserys because he’s a man.

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon

Known also by the nickname “The Sea Snake,” Lord Corlys of of House Velaryon is of the Valyrian bloodline which is as old as House Targaryen’s. A famed nautical adventurer, Lord Corlys built his house into a powerful seat that is even richer than the Lannisters and has the largest navy in the world.

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower

As the Hand of the King, Ser Otto loyally and faithfully serves his king and realm. In his estimation, the biggest threat to the realm is the king’s brother Daemon.

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower

As the daughter of Hand of the King, Otto Hightower, Alicent is also described as the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms. Raised in the Red Keep, she’s close to the king and his innermost circle, possessing a courtly grace and a keen knowledge of politics.

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole

Ser Criston Cole is of Dornish descent and the common-born son of the steward to the Lord of Blackhaven. Cole has no claim to land or titles leaving him only his honor and skills with a sword to his name.

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria

She came to Westeros with nothing and has bene sold more times than she can remember. But instead of wilting, Mysaria has rose to become one of the most trusted and unlikely allies to Prince Daemon Targaryen.

