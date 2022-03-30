‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ Sets Premiere Date at HBO

Fire and blood will reign this summer on HBO as it unveils the official premiere date for the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon.

The show based on George R.R. Martin‘s Fire & Blood will officially debut Sunday, August 21 on HBO and HBO Max. The ten-episode drama is set 200 years before the events depicted in Thrones and tells the harrowing story of House Targaryen.

And with the Targaryens must also come dragons as the show’s title and new teaser poster, below, hint. HBO also unveiled several new photos featuring the ensemble cast, including Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans.

Considine leads the show as King Viserys Targaryen, while Smith plays his younger brother, Prince Daemon Targaryen, and D’Arcy plays his first-born daughter, Rhaenyra Targaryen. Ifans steps in as Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, and Cooke plays his daughter, Alicent Hightower.

Playing “The Sea Snake,” Lord Corlys Velaryon is Toussaint who is married to Best’s dragonrider Princess Rhaenys Targaryen. Frankel plays Dornish-born steward Ser Criston Cole, and Mizuno plays Mysaria, an ally to Prince Daemon.

Additional cast includes Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, Savannah Steyn.

House of the Dragon is co-created by executive producers George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal, the latter of which co-showruns with Miguel Sapochnik. Joining Condal as a writer is executive producer Sara Hess. Other executive producers on the series include Sapochnik Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis, and Ron Schmidt. Meanwhile, Clare Kilner, Geeta V. Patel, Sapochnik, and co-executive producer Greg Yaitanes serve as directors.

Stay tuned for more first looks at the upcoming series as the premiere for House of the Dragon approaches later this summer.

House of the Dragon, Series Premiere, Sunday, August 21, HBO and HBO Max