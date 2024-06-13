The history of Westeros will continue to be told. HBO has renewed House of the Dragon for Season 3 days before its second season premieres on Sunday, June 16.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen. War has broken out between the two sides of the family after Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) usurped the Iron Throne in favor of her son, Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) at the end of Season 1 and robbing Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) of her inheritance. This was followed by the death of Rhaenyra’s young son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) at the hand of Aemond’s (Ewan Mitchell) dragon Vhagar. Season 2 will reveal what happened after the tragic events of the Season 1 finale.

Here’s everything there is to know about House of the Dragon Season 3 so far.

HBO Gave House of the Dragon an Early Season 3 Renewal

The early renewal comes even earlier than House of the Dragon‘s Season 2 pickup in 2022. The first Game of Thrones spinoff was renewed on August 26, 2022, five days after its series premiere on August 21. Now, its Season 3 renewal comes three days before the show returns to our screens.

“George, Ryan, and the rest of our incredible executive producers, cast, and crew, have reached new heights with the phenomenal second season of House of the Dragon,” Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, said in a statement on June 13. “We are in awe of the dragon-sized effort the entire team has put into the creation of a spectacular Season 2, with a scope and scale that is only rivaled by its heart. We could not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for Season 3.”

Is There a House of the Dragon Season 3 Release Date?

HBO did not share a release window in its renewal announcement on June 13. For an idea of when Season 3 could come out, we can look to the time gap between the first two seasons. With just under two years having passed between Seasons 1 and 2, it would be reasonable to presume that it would take around the same time for Season 3 to debut. That’s not set in (dragon) stone, however.

Production on House of the Dragon Season 2 began in April 2023 following the October 2023 finale. Production on Season 2 was not delayed by the Hollywood strikes that summer, as the scripts for the eight-episode season were completed prior to the start of the writers’ strike. Most of the actors in the series are not members of SAG-AFTRA but rather U.K. acting unions, thus allowing them to continue working.

House of the Dragon Season 3 Cast

While an official cast for House of the Dragon Season 3 has not been announced, Season 2 features returning stars D’Arcy, Cooke, Glynn-Carney, Mitchell, Matt Smith, Fabien Frankel, Rhys Ifans, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Matthew Needham, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, and Jefferson Hall.

Additional cast for Season 2 includes Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox, Simon Russell Beale, Clinton Liberty, Jamie Kenna, Kieran Bew, Tom Bennett, Tom Taylor, and Vincent Regan. Who will return for Season 3 depends on what goes down in Season 2.

House of the Dragon, Season 2 Premieres Sunday, June 16, 9/8c, HBO, Streaming on Max