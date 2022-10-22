‘House of the Dragon’: All the Dragons We’ve Met & Which Ones Could Come in Season 2

With House of the Dragon wrapping up its first season on October 23, we have gotten to know some of the famed dragons.

The current Targaryens and Velaryons on the show are descendants of Old Valyria. With the help of magic, the Valyrians made it so that they were the only ones who could bond with dragons. This helped the Valyrian freehold become one of the most powerful empires ever. So far, in Season 1, we’ve met a total of eight dragons and riders; among them are Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Prince Daemon (Matt Smith), who mount Syarx and Caraxes, respectively.

The Dance of the Dragons is a six-chapter account in the book Fire and Blood by George R.R. Martin on how the reign of dragons ended for the Targaryens. But before that unfortunate end comes to fruition, let’s discuss all the dragons we’ve already seen and hope to meet in Season 2 (which was picked up after only one episode aired).

House of the Dragon, Season 1 Finale, Sunday, October 23, 9/8c, HBO and HBO Max

Syrax
HBO

Dragons We’ve Seen: Syrax

This yellow beast, whom we are introduced to in the first episode, is ridden by Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. In the books, it is said that Syrax hatched from the egg placed in Rhaenyra’s cradle. She was only seven years old, one of the youngest ever to ride a dragon, when she took to the skies on Syrax, and since then, they’ve been inseparable.

Caraxes
HBO

Caraxes

Prince Daemon is his rider; we’ve also seen him as early as the premiere. He and Rhaenyra’s dragon are said to be close because of their riders’ bond.

Vhagar
HBO

Vhagar

The largest and oldest dragon on the show was once ridden by Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell), but a young Aemond Targaryen (Leo Ashton) claimed her right after Laena’s funeral.

Meleys
HBO

Meleys

Also known as the Red Queen, she is Princess Rhaenys’ (Eve Best) dragon. We saw her make her big entrance at Aegon’s (Tom Glynn-Carney) crowning ceremony in Episode 9.

Sea Smoke
HBO

Sea Smoke

We saw Laenor Velaryon’s (John MacMillan) dragon in the battle between the Velaryons and the crab feeder. With Laenor’s “death,” Sea Smoke remains riderless, but we hope to see a new bond in future episodes.

Vermax
HBO

Vermax

One of the younger dragons and the first that we see in the dragon pit, he belongs to Prince Jacaerys Velaryon (Harry Collett), Rhaenyra’s first-born son.

Balerion
HBO

Balerion

Balerion, known as the “the Black Dread,” was one of the oldest dragons (dying at the age of 200) and the biggest ever in Targaryen history. He was ridden by Aegon the Conqueror and, before his death, by King Viserys (Paddy Considine). His massive skull resides in the cellars of the Red Keep and reminds viewers of the true power that a dragon rider holds.

Dreamfyre
HBO

Dreamfyre

The dragon of Queen Helaena Targaryen (Phia Saban) made a brief appearance in the dragon pit; she scared Aemond when he tried to approach her cave.

Sunfyre
HBO

Dragons We Hope To See: Sunfyre

Among those we hope to see: King Aegon II’s dragon, since he will play a pivotal role towards the end of the civil war between the Greens and the Blacks — especially when it comes to Rhaenyra’s fate.

Arrax
HBO

Arrax

One of the younger male dragons, he is mounted by Prince Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault), Rhaenyra’s second son. Will that happen in Season 2?

Moon dancer
HBO

Moondancer

We’ve all wanted to see Baela (Bethany Antonia) get a dragon after her mother’s dragon, Vhagar, was already claimed. But fear not, she will end up mounting the beautiful, slender, and pale Moondancer.

Tessarion
HBO

Tessarion

The Blue Queen is ridden by Prince Daeron Targaryen, whom we have yet to see in the show. He is Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Viserys’s fourth child. Currently, he is in Old Town and will probably be introduced in Season 2.

