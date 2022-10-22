With House of the Dragon wrapping up its first season on October 23, we have gotten to know some of the famed dragons.

The current Targaryens and Velaryons on the show are descendants of Old Valyria. With the help of magic, the Valyrians made it so that they were the only ones who could bond with dragons. This helped the Valyrian freehold become one of the most powerful empires ever. So far, in Season 1, we’ve met a total of eight dragons and riders; among them are Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Prince Daemon (Matt Smith), who mount Syarx and Caraxes, respectively.

The Dance of the Dragons is a six-chapter account in the book Fire and Blood by George R.R. Martin on how the reign of dragons ended for the Targaryens. But before that unfortunate end comes to fruition, let’s discuss all the dragons we’ve already seen and hope to meet in Season 2 (which was picked up after only one episode aired).

House of the Dragon, Season 1 Finale, Sunday, October 23, 9/8c, HBO and HBO Max