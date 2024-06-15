Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

The tapestry of Targaryen history is woven with complications, and some of the family’s most pivotal history comes to pass in HBO‘s House of the Dragon. Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon Season 2 will track the aftermath of Lucerys Velaryon’s (Elliot Grihault) death that ignited a civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons.

With all the marrying of cousins and uncles and siblings that’s commonplace in the ruling family of Westeros, it can be hard to keep track of how all of these characters are related. Here, we break down the Targaryen family tree as seen in the HBO fantasy drama. Use it as your guide throughout Season 2, which kicks off this Sunday, June 16 on HBO.

House of the Dragon, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, June 16, 9/8c, HBO, Streaming on Max