Home Economics is introducing a starry wedge between Marina (Karla Souza) and Tom (Topher Grace) in the winter premiere episode, arriving Wednesday, January 4 as Eddie Cibrian guest stars.

In an exclusive first look at the installment titled, “Gallon of Milk, $4.35,” Tom is letting his emotions get the best of him as Cibrian’s character, described as a “hunky new contractor,” spends time working with Marina. As teased in the first-look photos, below, Tom can’t hide the look of seeming disappointment from his face, and even Marina’s reaction to his reaction upon seeing Cibrian is priceless.

As is expected, Tom’s jealousy and envy cause him to overcompensate in ways we can only imagine will be hilarious. Only time will tell for certain though. Meanwhile, Connor (Jimmy Tatro) gets Denise (Sasheer Zamata) to go along with his scheme to impress a new woman in the show’s highly-anticipated return.

Along with appearing in this winter premiere episode, Cibrian will return for a second installment in his guest-starring role. The upcoming winter return is written by Glenn Boozan and directed by Jay Chandrasekhar.

Eddie Cibrian is best known for his roles in shows such as The Young and the Restless, Baywatch Nights, Sunset Beach, Third Watch, Invasion, CSI: Miami, Country Comfort, and Rosewood among others. His film credits include Northern Lights in which he starred alongside his wife LeAnn Rimes as well as The Best Man Holiday, The Cave, and most recently HBO Max‘s A Christmas Mystery.

Get a first look at Cibrian’s guest appearance, below, and stay tuned for the return of Home Economics on ABC in the new year.

Home Economics, Season 3 Returns Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 9:31/8:31c, ABC