‘Home Economics’: Eddie Cibrian Makes Tom Jealous in First Look (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Karla Souza, Eddie Cibrian, and Topher Grace in 'Home Economics'
Exclusive
ABC/Temma Hankin

Home Economics

 More

Home Economics is introducing a starry wedge between Marina (Karla Souza) and Tom (Topher Grace) in the winter premiere episode, arriving Wednesday, January 4 as Eddie Cibrian guest stars.

In an exclusive first look at the installment titled, “Gallon of Milk, $4.35,” Tom is letting his emotions get the best of him as Cibrian’s character, described as a “hunky new contractor,” spends time working with Marina. As teased in the first-look photos, below, Tom can’t hide the look of seeming disappointment from his face, and even Marina’s reaction to his reaction upon seeing Cibrian is priceless.

As is expected, Tom’s jealousy and envy cause him to overcompensate in ways we can only imagine will be hilarious. Only time will tell for certain though. Meanwhile, Connor (Jimmy Tatro) gets Denise (Sasheer Zamata) to go along with his scheme to impress a new woman in the show’s highly-anticipated return.

Along with appearing in this winter premiere episode, Cibrian will return for a second installment in his guest-starring role. The upcoming winter return is written by Glenn Boozan and directed by Jay Chandrasekhar.

'Home Economics' Team Teases Success for Tom & More in Season 3
Related

'Home Economics' Team Teases Success for Tom & More in Season 3

Eddie Cibrian is best known for his roles in shows such as The Young and the Restless, Baywatch Nights, Sunset Beach, Third Watch, Invasion, CSI: Miami, Country Comfort, and Rosewood among others. His film credits include Northern Lights in which he starred alongside his wife LeAnn Rimes as well as The Best Man Holiday, The Cave, and most recently HBO Max‘s A Christmas Mystery.

Get a first look at Cibrian’s guest appearance, below, and stay tuned for the return of Home Economics on ABC in the new year.

Home Economics, Season 3 Returns Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 9:31/8:31c, ABC

Eddie Cibrian in 'Home Economics'
ABC/Temma Hankin

It’s understandable that Tom would be threatened by someone like Cibrian’s contractor. Who wouldn’t be?

Topher Grace with Eddie Cibrian and Karla Souza in 'Home Economics'
ABC/Temma Hankin

Tom’s feelings are especially apparent on his face in this exact moment.

Karla Souza and Eddie Cibrian in 'Home Economics'
ABC/Temma Hankin

And Marina is just as expressive when she notices Tom watching her and the contractor.

Eddie Cibrian, Topher Grace, and Karla Souza in 'Home Economics'
ABC/Temma Hankin

Maybe Tom and Marina can turn the mood around though with a good meal? Everyone has a smile on their face in this table scene.

Home Economics

Eddie Cibrian

Karla Souza

Topher Grace

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Marcus Coloma of 'General Hospital'
1
Marcus Coloma Reportedly Exits ‘General Hospital’ as Nikolas Cassadine
Mariah Carey - 'Merry Christmas'
2
Mariah Carey Shares How ‘Merry Christmas to All!’ Is Different From Past Specials
Aminah Nieves in '1923'
3
‘1923’ Stars Break Down Those Brutal School Scenes
The Ted Lasso Cast and Crew at Emmys 2022
4
Emmy Rule Change Bans Mass Nominations for ‘Ted Lasso’ and Other Shows
Jamie Lopez on Super Sized Salon
5
Jamie Lopez Dies: ‘Super Sized Salon’ Star Was 37