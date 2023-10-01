‘Home Economics’ Co-Creator Hopeful Show Can ‘Pop Up Somewhere Else’ After Cancellation

Perhaps Home Economics fans haven’t seen the last of the Hayworth family. Michael Colton, who co-created the sitcom with John Aboud, acknowledged the show’s cancellation in a tweet on Sunday but stoked hopes that it could be resurrected elsewhere.

“I spent a couple days off Twitter, so I’m just now catching up to the outpouring of love and support for our show,” Colton wrote on October 1. “Making 42 episodes of Home Economics has been the best experience of my career, and that’s due to our incredible cast, crew, and fans…”

In a follow-up tweet, he added, “Though the show has run its course at ABC, I’m hopeful the Hayworths will pop up somewhere else, if only so I can continue to embarrass my real-life family. Love you all, and #LupeForever.”

TVLine later confirmed that the show is being shopped to other platforms.

ABC finally made a decision about Home Economics last week, canceling the series after three seasons following the end of the WGA strike. The network had extended the cast options on the series in late June, suggesting that a renewal might be in the cards, according to Deadline. But ultimately, ABC execs gave the show the boot.

Of the five comedies that aired on ABC during the last broadcast season, Home Economics had the smallest Nielsen numbers, with an average of 2.92 million viewers over seven days of viewing and a 0.55 rating in the 18-to-49 demographic, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Inspired by Colton’s personal story, Home Economics followed the lives and families of three siblings of varying economic classes — one wealthy, one middle-class, and one scraping by. The series was produced by Lionsgate and ABC Signature and starred Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza, Sasheer Zamata, Shiloh Bearman, Jordyn Curet, JeCobi Swain, Chloe Jo Rountree, and Lidia Porto.