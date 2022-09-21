Home Economics returns for Season 3 on September 21 on ABC, and the bighearted comedy is rich with twists for the financially disparate San Francisco siblings in its third round.

Here, get a sneak peek into the upcoming episodes from the show’s executive producers.

They’re going to Disney Land!

Wealthy Connor (Jimmy Tatro) needs to let struggling author bro Tom (Topher Grace) know he owns the firm publishing Tom’s new novel. “He figures, tell him at the Happiest Place on Earth,” says executive producer Mike Colton of the premiere. A very famous Wookiee softens the blow.

Success for Tom

His book later becomes a bestseller…just as Connor takes a financial hit. “We see what happens when Connor is the one questioning himself,” says fellow executive producer John Aboud. “Maybe he’s the one wearing a hoodie now.”

Baby Joy?

Cash-strapped guidance counselor Sarah (Caitlin McGee) goes through the pricey and emotional IVF process. Before that, a massive roof repair forces her family to crash at Connor’s, where her wife, Denise (Sasheer Zamata), clashes with his housekeeper, Lupe (Lidia Porto, now rightfully a series regular).

Home Economics, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, September 21, 9:30/8:30c, ABC