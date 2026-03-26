Fox News’ Jessica Tarlov Takes Down Jesse Watters With Hilarious Zinger

What To Know During a discussion on Fox News’ The Five, Jessica Tarlov delivered a sharp retort to Jesse Watters about his reading habits.

The exchange went viral on social media, with many viewers praising Tarlov’s wit and debating the moment online.

Reactions to the incident were divided, with some fans applauding Tarlov’s quick comebacks and others criticizing her humor.

Fox News host Jessica Tarlov took a shot at Jesse Watters during Wednesday’s (March 25) episode of The Five, leaving him momentarily speechless.

The panel was discussing a variety of topics, including President Donald Trump‘s ongoing war with Iran, when fellow panelist Greg Gutfeld asked Tarlov if her sources were “telling her who is running Iran.”

“No, and my Wall Street sources aren’t saying the same thing Jesse’s Wall Street sources are saying either,” she said before turning to Watters and deadpanning, “But I love that you read a newspaper.”

As Gutfeld could be heard laughing at the quip in the background, Watters protested, “I read more than you every day.”

“I don’t know if that’s true,” Tarlov replied.

Watters then listed all the publications he allegedly reads daily, citing, “Financial Times, Wall Street Journal, New York Times, New York Post.”

That’s when Tarlov hit him with the zinger, retorting, “And you still say this crap on TV after you’ve read all that?”

Gutfeld continued to laugh at Tarlov’s roasts while Watters looked temporarily lost for words. Eventually, Watters jokingly said, “I can’t believe she just said that.”

Fans jumped onto social media to react to the moment, with one X user writing, “[Tarlov’s] amazing. I love her and she dog-walks these simpering MAGA sacklickers every single day.”

“Bless Jessica for going there every night with these dumb a******s,” said another.

“I love it when JT dunks on him,” another added.

Another wrote, “Jessica Tarlov is the best.”

“@JessicaTarlov is so good at this than everyone at the table… and she dominates them with facts without too much opinion,” added one viewer.

“Watching Jessica slam dunk on Jesse Watters infront of a national audience will never get old,” another wrote.

However, not everyone was on Tarlov’s side, with one X user writing, “She thinks she’s funny and its not. Its even cringier that she repeats the stuff and says “my newspaper joke was funny right? ” It gives the ick.”

“Jesse helps Jessica realize just how stupid she is,” said another.

“Been fast-forwarding past her remarks,” another added.

You can watch the segment in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.