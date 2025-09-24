‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Season 24: Meet the Contestants (PHOTOS)

HELL'S KITCHEN: Gordon Ramsay in the 'Making a State-ment' Season 24 Premiere episode of HELL’S KITCHEN airing Thursday, Sept. 25 (8:00- 9:01PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: FOX. ©2025 FOX Media LLC.
Fox

Hell's Kitchen

Sharpen your knives for Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the States! The cooking competition favorite is returning for Season 24 on Fox on Thursday (September 24). The premiere episode will feature hopeful chefs from all 50 states in the United States competing for a chance to join the red and blue teams in Gordon Ramsay‘s long-lived competition series.

Ahead of the premiere, though, we already know the names and some key details about those 20 contestants who’ll make it through to the two teams competing at Hell’s Kitchen Restaurant at Foxwoods Resort Casino (the same location as Season 23) with hopes of winning the $250,000 grand prize.

Scroll through to find out all of the main contenders for Hell’s Kitchen Season 24 and find out if a chef from your state will be successful in the special Battle of the States season premiere when it arrives Thursday night!

Hells Kitchen - Cyndi
Fox

Cyndi

Age: 26
Currently Resides: Charlotte, North Carolina
Hometown: Raleigh, NC
Position: Executive Sous Chef

HELL’S KITCHEN: Contestant Alexandra. CR: FOX. ©2025 FOX Media LLC.
Fox

Alexandra

Age: 43
Currently Resides: Portland, Oregon
Hometown: Ogden, Utah
Position: Executive Chef

HELL’S KITCHEN: Contestant Henry. CR: FOX. ©2025 FOX Media LLC.
Fox

Henry

Age: 35
Currently Resides: Dallas, Texas
Hometown: Tonganoxie, Kansas
Position: Executive Chef

HELL’S KITCHEN: Contestant Cat. CR: FOX. ©2025 FOX Media LLC.
Fox

Cat

Age: 38
Currently Resides & Hometown: Baltimore, Maryland
Position: Private Chef

HELL’S KITCHEN: Contestant Anthony. CR: FOX. ©2025 FOX Media LLC.
Fox

Anthony

Age: 24
Currently Resides & Hometown: Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Position: Sous Chef & Food Truck Owner

HELL’S KITCHEN: Contestant Carlos. CR: FOX. ©2025 FOX Media LLC.
Fox

Carlos

Age: 33
Currently Resides: Anchorage, Alaska
Hometown: Columbia, South Carolina
Position: Executive Chef

HELL’S KITCHEN: Contestant Jon. CR: FOX. ©2025 FOX Media LLC.
Fox

Jon

Age: 37
Currently Resides: Jackson, Mississippi
Hometown: Newnan, Georgia
Position: Corporate Chef

HELL’S KITCHEN: Contestant Ellie. CR: FOX. ©2025 FOX Media LLC.
Fox

Ellie

Age: 25
Currently Resides & Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Position: Sous Chef

HELL’S KITCHEN: Contestant Bradley. CR: FOX. ©2025 FOX Media LLC.
Fox

Bradley

Age: 31
Currently Resides: Sebastopol, California
Hometown: Alexandria, Louisiana
Position: Chef & Owner

HELL’S KITCHEN: Contestant Chris. CR: FOX. ©2025 FOX Media LLC.
Fox

Chris

Age: 38
Currently Resides: Boston, Massachusetts
Hometown: Rahway, New Jersey
Position: Lead Culinary Instructor

HELL’S KITCHEN: Contestant Chase. CR: FOX. ©2025 FOX Media LLC.
Fox

Chase

Age: 34
Currently Resides: Salt Lake City, Utah
Hometown: Red Lodge, Montana
Position: Executive Chef

HELL’S KITCHEN: Contestant Jada. CR: FOX. ©2025 FOX Media LLC.
Fox

Jada

Age: 22
Currently Resides & Hometown: Tampa, Florida
Position: Sous Chef

HELL’S KITCHEN: Contestant Lisa. CR: FOX. ©2025 FOX Media LLC.
Fox

Lisa

Age: 28
Currently Resides: Escondido, California
Hometown: Orange County, CA
Position: Chef Instructor

HELL’S KITCHEN: Contestant Jayden. CR: FOX. ©2025 FOX Media LLC.
Fox

Jayden

Age: 26
Currently Resides: Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts
Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Position: Sous Chef

HELL’S KITCHEN: Contestant Paul. CR: FOX. ©2025 FOX Media LLC.
Fox

Paul

Age: 33
Currently Resides: Bloomfield, Colorado
Hometown: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Position: Sous Chef

HELL’S KITCHEN: Contestant Antonio. CR: FOX. ©2025 FOX Media LLC.
Fox

Antonio

Age: 33
Currently Resides: Center Barnstead, New Hampshire
Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Position: Executive Chef

HELL’S KITCHEN: Contestant Anaiya. CR: FOX. ©2025 FOX Media LLC.
Fox

Anaiya

Age: 22
Currently Resides: San Antonio, Texas
Hometown: Wilmington, Delaware
Position: Sous Chef

HELL’S KITCHEN: Contestant Maddy. CR: FOX. ©2025 FOX Media LLC.
Fox

Maddy

Age: 21
Currently Resides: Rocky Point, New York
Hometown: Port Jefferson, New York
Position: Catering

HELL’S KITCHEN: Contestant Cara Marie. CR: FOX. ©2025 FOX Media LLC.
Fox

Cara Marie

Age: 37
Currently Resides: Lincoln, Rhode Island
Hometown: Naples, Florida
Position: Executive Chef

HELL’S KITCHEN: Contestant Elaina. CR: FOX. ©2025 FOX Media LLC.
Fox

Elaina

Age: 25
Currently Resides: Greenville, South Carolina
Hometown: Spartanburg, SC
Position: Line Cook

Hell’s Kitchen, Season 24 Premiere, September 25, 8/7c, Fox

Hell's Kitchen




