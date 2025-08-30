Gordon Ramsay revealed his cancer diagnosis on social media — and fans of the Hell’s Kitchen personality immediately flooded him with support.

On Saturday, August 30, the celebrity chef and father of six, 58, announced that he had been diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma. Ramsay featured a photo showing off a sizable, bandaged portion of the left side of his face running from his cheek to behind his ear.

“Grateful and so appreciative for the incredible team at The Skin Associates and their fast reactive work on removing this Basal Cell Carcinoma thank you!” he wrote in the caption. “Please don’t forget your sunscreen this weekend ❤️I promise you it’s not a face lift! I’d need a refund…….😜.”

In the comments, Ramsay’s followers expressed their well-wishes and shared stories of similar brushes with skin cancer.

One Instagram follower wrote, “So glad that you’re OK Gordon and healing well🫶 thank you for sharing the importance of checking for basal cell carcinoma👏🏼.”

Another shared, “Well done you for getting a skin check ! Something we should all be lining up for 👏👏👏👏.”

Someone else commented, “Glad it was caught early, speedy recovery to you 🫶✨.”

A different Instagram user shared tips for avoiding sun damage while also lauding medical professionals working to detect and treat skin cancer. “So important to share things like this, slap on a hat, [sunscreen] and seek shade, happy healing,” they wrote. “Well done to the amazing people who work in healthcare who do amazing work like this ❤️🙌.”

The MasterChef star’s daughter, Holly Ramsay, also popped in to say, “Love you dad ❤️.”

One follower took a leaf out of Ramsay’s sarcastic and blunt communication style, writing, “Gordon it’s not cooked enough,” to which another dark-humored fan replied, “I just know he yelled raw at the diagnosis.”

Yet another fan of the TV personality commented, “Get well soon, Chef ❤️.”

In addition to Holly, Ramsay shares five kids with his wife of nearly 30 years, Tana: Megan, Jack, Matilda “Tilly,” Oscar, and Jesse.