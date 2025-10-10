It’s hard to believe there’s a tougher Viltrumite out there than Conquest, but just wait until you watch Invincible Season 4. Lee Pace will be voicing the villainous Thragg in the upcoming installment of the animated superhero show — and creator Robert Kirkman says Pace take startled even him.

“I think the most important thing with Thragg is to, in every aspect of his character, convey how powerful he is,” Kirkman, who also serves as executive producer and writer, told TV Insider at New York Comic Con. Just ahead of the announcement that Pace has taken on the role of Viltrum’s Grand Regent, Kirkman dished on what we can expect from Pace and Season 4’s big bad.

Thragg is the ruler of the Viltrum Empire, where Invincible/Mark’s (Steven Yeun) father hails from. We all know how ruthless Nolan (J.K. Simmons) was and just how bloodthirsty Conquest (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) was. Mark was hardly able to take the latter down in Season 3’s finale. Thragg is more powerful than both of them in the comics.

Kirkman explained that the introduction of Thragg fits with the escalating nature of the show, with increased scope and stakes. “He’s kind of the next step beyond Conquest the same way that Conquest was in some ways the step beyond Nolan from the first season,” he said. “I think that he’s just an all-consuming threat. He’s a bigger threat than Invincible has ever faced, to the point where it’s not just Invincible. He’s kind of bringing in everyone in the show, and things get really dire.”

How did Pace check all of the boxes required to play such a character? “One thing that Lee absolutely excels at is using his calmness and exuding confidence to show just how powerful he is,” Kirkman said of the Foundation actor, “and that’s something that in his Thragg portrayal that he’s really embraced. And it’s so impressive. I can’t wait for people to see it.”

Kirkman, who penned the Invincible comic that the show is based on, added that he was shocked by Pace’s intensity right away. “But the second he is on screen and speaking, he’s absolutely terrifying no matter what he’s doing. That’s something that he brought to the role that really startled even me. I was just like, ‘Oh my God, I like this guy is really bringing it.'”

Pace gave fans a little tease of what to expect at the Empire Stage at New York Comic Con, where he joined Yeun, Kirkman, and Gillian Jacobs to make the big reveal. “I was created to rule. I was given power and fury and strength and rage to lead. To conquer. To kill,” the actor said in his character’s voice before coming onto the stage.

Pace also gave his take on his new character, comparing Thragg to his past villainous roles in Foundation and Guardians of the Galaxy. “Thragg is stressed. He’s got a lot on his plate. He’s got some big responsibilities. I mean, he’s a dangerous guy, but is he a bad guy? He wants to help his people. He’s Thragg-ing out there.”

Invincible, Season 4, March 2026, Prime Video