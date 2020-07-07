Where Else You Can See the Cast of ‘Hamilton’ on TV

Hamilton has taken Disney+ by storm as subscribers tuned into Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s musical creation over the fourth of July weekend.

Taped in 2016, the performance showcases breathtaking numbers from one very talented cast, but if you’ve tapped out on re-watching the masterpiece, there are other ways to enjoy the actors on TV. Along with having a major stage presence, many of them have made their mark on the small screen in other roles.

While some of those roles came after their stints in Hamilton, others were fairly well-established. Below, we’re taking a look at the different TV programs you can catch Hamilton‘s stars in right now.

Hamilton, Streaming now, Disney+