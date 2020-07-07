Where Else You Can See the Cast of ‘Hamilton’ on TV

Meaghan Darwish
1 Comment
His Dark Materials Zoeys Extraordinary Playlist Snowpiercer
HBO; NBC; TNT

Hamilton

 More

Hamilton has taken Disney+ by storm as subscribers tuned into Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s musical creation over the fourth of July weekend.

Taped in 2016, the performance showcases breathtaking numbers from one very talented cast, but if you’ve tapped out on re-watching the masterpiece, there are other ways to enjoy the actors on TV. Along with having a major stage presence, many of them have made their mark on the small screen in other roles.

'Hamilton' Comes to Disney+ — Check Out the Musical's First Trailer (VIDEO)
Related

'Hamilton' Comes to Disney+ — Check Out the Musical's First Trailer (VIDEO)

While some of those roles came after their stints in Hamilton, others were fairly well-established. Below, we’re taking a look at the different TV programs you can catch Hamilton‘s stars in right now.

Hamilton, Streaming now, Disney+

His Dark Materials - Lin-Manuel Miranda
HBO

Lin-Manuel Miranda

The titular star of Hamilton has exploded in Hollywood, penning tunes for films like Moana and appearing alongside Emily Blunt in Disney’s 2018 Mary Poppins sequel. But Miranda has been busy on the small screen as well. In 2019 he appeared in HBO’s ambitious sci-fi fantasy series His Dark Materials alongside Ruth Wilson and James McAvoy, and the year prior he guested as himself in two episodes of Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. He has also lent his vocals to plenty of animated shows including DuckTales, BoJack Horseman and One Day at a Time’s recent special. Among the shows you can catch Miranda guest starring in are Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Fosse/Verdon and Difficult People among others.

Daveed Diggs Snowpiercer
TNT

Daveed Diggs

This actor showed off his range as both Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson onstage, but Diggs has become quite the TV commodity as he currently appears in TNT’s Snowpiercer (already renewed for Season 2). Most recently, Diggs lent his voice to Apple TV+’s Central Park along with his Hamilton costar Leslie Odom Jr. The versatile star also appeared in titles including black-ish, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Netflix’s The Get Down. In August, he’ll appear as Frederick Douglass in Showtime’s adaptation of The Good Lord Bird alongside Ethan Hawke and more.

Zoey's Playlist Renee Elise Goldsberry
Sergei Bachlakov/NBC

Renée Elise Goldsberry

This talented star who dazzled as Angelica Schuyler onstage in Hamilton has a lengthy TV resume with her most recent role as Ava Price in NBC’s new fan favorite Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. Also earlier this year, Goldsberry reprised her role as Quellcrest Falconer in Netflix’s Altered Carbon. Among her other well-known roles is The Good Wife‘s Geneva Pine and One Life to Live‘s Evangeline Williamson. Another recent TV appearance included a two-episode role in CBS’s series Evil in 2019.

Jonathan Groff Mindhunter
Netflix

Jonathan Groff

He made viewers laugh as King George III in the Broadway hit but Groff is more than just a silly monarch — he plays the very serious Holden Ford in Netflix’s crime drama Mindhunter. The actor, who is also well-known for his voice role in Disney’s Frozen franchise, has appeared in Glee and starred as Patrick Murray in HBO’s series Looking.

Smash cast
NBC

Leslie Odom Jr.

The man who played Aaron Burr in the musical retains that lyrical background in his other roles, including his most recent voice portrayal of Owen Tillerman in Apple TV+’s Central Park. The actor was also among the original cast of NBC’s cult classic series Smash, which put a spotlight on the drama behind the scenes of a Broadway production. Among his other regular TV roles was a recurring spot on Law & Order: SVU as Reverend Curtis Scott and Person of Interest‘s Peter Collier. Odom Jr.’s other roles throughout the years include parts in CSI: Miami, Grey’s Anatomy and Gilmore Girls. In a TV-related role, the actor is also set to appear in the highly-anticipated Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark.

Jasmine cephas Jones Mrs Fletcher
HBO

Jasmine Cephas Jones

Portraying both Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds, this young star continues to build her roster of TV roles most recently with Quibi’s #Freerayshawn in which she played Tyisha. Cephas Jones also starred in HBO’s limited series Mrs. Fletcher in 2019 and has guest starred in shows including Girls, Midnight Texas and Blue Bloods among others. And if her name sounds familiar, you’re not wrong, because she’s the daughter of This Is Us fan favorite Ron Cephas Jones.

chris jackson bull
CBS

Chris Jackson

Jackson’s commanding presence as George Washington in the musical is juxtaposed through his other performances including his role as stylist Chunk Palmer on CBS’s Bull. The actor also lent his talents to Ava DuVernay’s limited Netflix series When They See Us in which he played Peter Rivera. In 2003 Jackson appeared in HBO’s prison-set drama OZ as Perry Loftus. He has also appeared in various other programs for one-episode stints including The Good Wife, Fringe, Nurse Jackie, Person of Interest and A Gifted Man.

Okieriete Onaodowan Station 19
ABC/Christopher Willard

Okierete Onaodowan

Portraying both Hercules Mulligan and James Madison in Hamilton, this actor is currently playing firefighter Dean Miller on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy spinoff Station 19. His other credits include The Get Down, Girls, Ballers and Blue Bloods.

anthony ramos she's gotta have it
Netflix

Anthony Ramos

This rising star who played both John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the musical had a prominent role in Spike Lee’s Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It as Mars Blackmon. Ramos’ other credits include recurring roles in Will & Grace and Younger. He reteamed with Miranda for the upcoming film adaptation of his other musical hit In the Heights.

Phillipa Soo The Code
CBS

Phillipa Soo

Stunning viewers with her performance as Eliza Schuyler, Soo hasn’t lent too much time to TV in comparison to her Hamilton cast mates, but you can catch her in the short-lived military-based drama The Code which aired on CBS in 2019 or as Lexi in Smash. The actress is building up her onscreen resume with roles in upcoming films, but we’re sure Soo will return to TV at some point so stay tuned.

Hamilton

Anthony Ramos

Daveed Diggs

Jonathan Groff

Leslie Odom Jr.

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Renee Elise Goldsberry

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Gopher in 'The Masked Singer'
1
Why Gopher Finally Did ‘The Masked Singer’
Amy Schneider on Jeopardy!
2
Amy Schneider Wins Through to ‘Jeopardy!’ ToC Finals After Ken Jennings Gets Corrected
3
The 50 Best Holiday Specials and Movies of All Time
4
A ‘Ghost’-ly In-Joke, Storm Clouds Over ‘Grey’s,’ Leaving ‘Atlanta,’ Mysterious ‘Calling,’ Brunch Time
Christopher Meloni in 'Law & Order: Organized Crime'
5
Stabler Has a Painful Reunion in ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Sneak Peek