Halloween Gift Guide 2018: A Ghoul-ery of Goodies! (PHOTOS)

Damian Holbrook
1 Comment
halloween-gift-guide
super-monsters-collectibles
Hasbro

Super Monsters Collectible Figures

Have a preschool trick-or-treater you really want to wow on October 31? Toss one of these little goodies into their bag! Playskool has created an array of 4-inch toys based on the ghoulish goofballs of Netflix’s new musical educational series about kids by day, creatures by night! Included are magical Zoe, wolfy Lobo, witchy Katya, Igor, Frankie, Drac and Cleo Graves. Also available: The gang’s GrrBus ride, Katya’s spelling-magic wand and a plush line. hasbro.com, prices vary

Superman Zombie

Zombie Superman

The Last Son of Krypton is coming to get you, Barbara! Superman meets the “Night of the Living Dead” in this 6.5-inch limited-edition vinyl statue from DC Collectible’s Artists Alley variants, available only at Hot Topic. (Undead Batman and Wonder Woman also available)
$44.90, hottopic.com

Halloween Forevermore Diffuser

Halloween Forevermore Diffuser & Harvest Collection Oils

All Hallow’s Eve freaks, prepare to freak out over this stylish and so-autumnal must-have. The illuminated damask-skull diffuser fills your space with seasonal scents like “The Witching Hour” and “Autumn Treat” that put pumpkin spice to shame. (Diffuser also available in white, Sugar Skull and Ancient Skull). $49.99, halloweenforvermore.com

Screen Shot 2018-09-28 at 1.29.24 PM

Michael Myers Collectible Figure

Get ready for “the night he came home” with Mezco’s One:12 Collective tribute to The Shape. Faithfully recreated to reflect the 1978 Halloween villain’s actual build and proportions, the figure is tricked out with 30 points of articulation, a set of interchangeable hands, two knives (one clean, the other is VERY messy) and to make things just right of terrifying, an alternate head outfitted with the sheet and glasses. Strangled Lynda not included. mezcotoyz.com, $80

simpsons-plush

The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” plush toys

The show that loves Halloween as much as we do gets the undead treatment in these 8-inch stuffed Simpsons characters, including zombified Bart, Lisa, Maggie, Marge and Homer. As for Itchy and Scratchy, well, they’re scary enough already! kidrobot.com, $11.99

Screen Shot 2018-10-01 at 3.59.16 PM

Ghostbusters Terror Dog Ring

OK, who brought the dog? Show your flair for busting ghosts with badass ring that commemorates the demon Gozer’s four-legged best friends from 1984’s hit comedy. You can be the Zuul-est kid on your block! factoryentertainment.com, $59.99

Screen Shot 2018-10-01 at 3.43.10 PM

Game of Thrones Ghost Plush

Listen, if you’re dressing up as Jon Snow this year, you NEED to accessorize with his beloved direwolf or the costume just won’t be complete. And for those Throners who fancy a canine of a different color, Summer and Nymeria are also available, as is an entire collection of cub direwolves that are the cutest things this side of the Wall. factoryentertainment.com, $24.99

Constantine City of Demons Blu-ray

Constantine: City of Demons

DC Comics’ exorcist has had more lives than a possessed cat…comic books, an NBC series starring Matt Ryan, whose subsequent guest visits to the Arrowverse have led to a full-time gig on Legends of Tomorrow and, of course, the CW Seed series. Initially produced as animated shorts, the first five installments of the animated adaptation come together as part of a feature-length film that includes over an hour of never-before-seen content.
Available October 9 on Blu-ray and digital download

halloween-book-covers

Flame Tree Press’s Horror Titles

The publishing house for “fiction without borders” just dropped a slew books bound to have you checking every bump in the night. And day! Among them: “Creature,” the tale of a couple terrorized by something outside their cabin; Ramsey Campbell’s “Thirteen Days by Sunset Beach,” about one nightmarish vacation; and “The House By the Cemetery,” Bram Stoker Award-winner John Everson’s thriller set in Bachelor’s Grove Cemetery just outside of Chicago. flametreepress.com, $14.95

PURGE

The First Purge

It’s the Purge that started them all! This summer’s theatrical explains how the New Founding Fathers rose to power and why the chose to make all crimes—even murder—legal for 12 hours every year. Sick, scary and a so-worthy addition to anyone’s October Horror-thon viewing! Available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™, DVD and On Demand

Screen Shot 2018-10-09 at 3.50.31 PM

Jaws Bottle Opener
Before there was The Meg, there was Bruce. And the O.G. of deep sea terror is gonna help ya get your Halloween-party swerve on as a stainless steel bottle opener that relies on those killer teeth to pop your top. Farewell and adieu to you, Spanish ladies and gents!
factoryent.com, $24.99

ASH

“Living Dead Dolls” Ash Williams

Ash Vs Evil Dead may no longer be with us, but Bruce Campbell’s Deadite-fighting hero lives on in this 10-inch version that captures the chinned-wonder’s possessed self from Evil Dead 2. He’s the perfect size for display or terrorizing your little ones’ Frozen dolls. $46.00, MezcoToyz.com

Phunny_Chucky_Announcement_WebSiteHeader_1600x600

Chucky Phunny

Hi, I’m Chucky! We’re friends ’til the end… and if you’ve seen the Child’s Play movies, you know the end isn’t always a happy one! But how can you not love this ode to the deadliest doll since Trilogy of Terror, especially when it works both as Halloween decor and a reminder that not all toys are, well, child’s play? (Pennywise from It is also available.) kidrobot.com, $11.99

Screen Shot 2018-09-21 at 12.21.02 PM

Jason Voorhees Mega Figure with Sound

Even at 15 inches, Mezco Toyz’s articulated homage to Friday the 13th‘s machete-wielding masked maniac is sure to cause a BIG stir at your costume party. Especially after you click the button on his back to set off the scariest hype music ever…ch-ch-ch, ha-ha-ha!
$94.00, MezcoToyz.com

Screen Shot 2018-10-01 at 1.59.08 PM

Mega Scale Talking Pennywise

Gear up for next year’s Halloween by by pre-ordering Mezco’s newest addition to collectible nightmare makers: This 15-inch incarnation of the killer clown from IT that utters six spine-chilling phrases. And no, he’s not allowed anywhere near the Jason figure you just scrolled past. These two do NOT play well together. mezco.com, $98, ships Spring 2019

1 of

This is Halloween! This is Halloween! Pumpkins scream in the dead of night… and fans of the most frightening holiday know that right now is the time to start loading up on goodies to set the spooky mood.

So while you’re gorging on scary repeats, classic scarefest flicks, and, of course, the Great Pumpkin, here’s a rundown of some killer swag to nab before the Season of the Witch officially sets in.

Click through the gallery above for all of our picks!

Your Guide to Freeform's '31 Nights of Halloween' 2018 Lineup
