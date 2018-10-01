Your Guide to Freeform's '31 Nights of Halloween' 2018 Lineup

Get ready for a spooky good time and lots of Hocus Pocus this October as Freeform revealed its 31 Nights of Halloween lineup with all new premieres and more.

Beginning Monday, October 1, the longtime Freeform (formerly ABC Family) tradition of Halloween-themed programming will continue with fan favorite Hocus Pocus as well as The Nightmare Before Christmas, among others.

However, instead of its usual 13 nights, this year's schedule extends to every day in October through the holiday on October 31. Freeform is getting edgy with some never-before-seen-on-Freeform titles, including the Johnny Depp-starring Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, the classic Witches of Eastwick, and modern favorite Warm Bodies.

Fans of Hotel Transylvania will be glad to see the family-friendly film make its Freeform debut this month, as well. Of course, the most highly-anticipated title in the lineup is the Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash, which will feature the film's stars discussing the movie on its anniversary.

All of these titles and more make the 31 Nights of Halloween lineup, check the full schedule below.

Monday, October 1

5/4c ParaNorman

7:10/6:10c The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:50/7:50c Hocus Pocus

Midnight/11c ParaNorman

Tuesday, October 2

5/4c The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:30/5:30c Hocus Pocus

8:30/7:30c Disney•Pixar's Monster's University

Midnight/11c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Wednesday, October 3

4/3c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

6:30/5:30c Disney•Pixar's Monster's University

9/8c Monster House

Midnight/11c The Final Girls

Thursday, October 4

5/4c ParaNorman

7/6c Monster House

9/8c The Addams Family (1991)

Midnight/11c Teen Spirit

Friday, October 5

12:30/11:30c The Parent Trap (1998)

3:30/2:30c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

6:10/5:10c The Addams Family (1991)

Midnight/11c The Breakfast Club

Saturday, October 6

7/6c The Parent Trap (1998)

10:10/9:10c Monster House

12:20/11:20c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

2:50/1:50c The Haunted Mansion (2003)

4:55/3:55c The Goonies

7:35/6:35c Hocus Pocus

9:45/8:45c Maleficent (Freeform Premiere)

11:50/10:50c Warm Bodies (Freeform Premiere)

Sunday, October 7

7/6c Monster House

9:10/8:10c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

11:40/10:40c The Haunted Mansion (2003)

1:50/12:50c Alice in Wonderland (2010)

4:25/3:25c Hocus Pocus

6:35/5:35c Maleficent

8:40/7:40c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007) (Freeform Premiere)

11:20/10:20c Dark Shadows (2012)

Monday, October 8

11/10c ParaNorman

1/12c Mrs. Doubtfire

4/3c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

6:30/5:30c Dark Shadows (2012)

9/8c The Addams Family (1991)

Midnight/11c Clue (1985)

Tuesday, October 9

3/2c Jurassic Park (1993)

6/5c The Addams Family (1991)

8/7c Mrs. Doubtfire

Midnight/11c Warm Bodies

Wednesday, October 10

3/2c The Lost World: Jurassic Park

6/5c Mrs. Doubtfire

9/8c Hocus Pocus

Midnight/11c ParaNorman

Thursday, October 11

4:30/3:30c ParaNorman

6:40/5:40c Hocus Pocus

8:50/7:50c Despicable Me

Midnight/11c The Boxtrolls

Friday, October 12

2/1c The Boxtrolls

4:10/3:10c Disney's Bolt

6:20/5:20c Despicable Me

8:30/7:30c Disney's Frozen

Midnight/11c Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Saturday, October 13

7/6c ParaNorman

9:05/8:05c Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame

11:10/10:10c Disney's Bolt

1:15/12:15c The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:50/1:50c Hocus Pocus

5/4c Disney's Frozen

7:25/6:25c Disney•Pixar's Monsters, Inc.

9:30/8:30c Disney•Pixar's Monsters University

Midnight/11c The Addams Family (1991)

Sunday, October 14

7/6c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

9:30/8:30c The Nightmare Before Christmas

11:10/10:10c The Addams Family (1991)

1:15/12:15c Hocus Pocus

3:25/2:25c Disney•Pixar's Monsters, Inc.

5:30/4:30c Disney•Pixar's Monsters University

8/7c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic (Freeform Premiere)

9/8c Hotel Transylvania (Freeform Premiere)

11/10c The Parent Trap(1998)

Monday, October 15

4/3c ParaNorman

6/5c Hotel Transylvania

8/7c The Parent Trap (1998)

Midnight/11c Monster House

Tuesday, October 16

3:30/2:30c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

4:30/3:30c Monster House

6:30/5:30c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

8:55/7:55c Hocus Pocus

Midnight/11c Disney's Mulan

Wednesday, October 17

2/1c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

4:30/3:30c Disney's Mulan

6:30/5:30c Hocus Pocus

8:30/7:30c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Midnight/11c The Addams Family (1991)

Thursday, October 18

4/3c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

6:30/5:30c Dark Shadows (2012)

9/8c The Addams Family (1991)

Midnight/11c Maggie (Freeform Premiere)

Friday, October 19

3:30/2:30c Dark Shadows (2012)

6:10/5:10c The Goonies

8:50/7:50c Hotel Transylvania

Midnight/11c Monster House

Saturday, October 20

7/6c Monster House

9:00/8:00c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

11:40/10:40c The Goonies

2:20/1:20c The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:00/3:00c Hotel Transylvania

6:05/5:05c Hocus Pocus

8:15/7:15c Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash (Freeform Premiere)

9:45/8:45c Hocus Pocus

11:55/10:55c The Addams Family (1991)

Sunday, October 21

7/6c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

8/8c Spooky Buddies

10:05/9:05c The Haunted Mansion (2003)

12:10/11:10c The Nightmare Before Christmas

1:50/12:50c The Addams Family (1991)

4:00/3:00c Hocus Pocus

6:10/5:10c Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash

7:40/6:40c Hocus Pocus

9:50/8:50c Maleficent

11:55/10:55c The Haunted Mansion (2003)

Monday, October 22

4pm/3c Maleficent

6:10/5:10c Hocus Pocus

8:20/7:20c The Witches of Eastwick (Freeform Premiere)

Midnight/11c Warm Bodies

Tuesday, October 23

3/2c Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash

4/3c Hocus Pocus

6:10/5:10c The Witches of Eastwick

8:50/7:50c The Addams Family (1991)

Midnight/11c Monster House

Wednesday, October 24

4/3c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

5/4c Monster House

7/6c The Addams Family (1991)

9/8c Hotel Transylvania

Midnight/11c Spooky Buddies

Thursday, October 25

4/3c Jurassic Park (1993)

7/6c Hotel Transylvania

9/8c The Haunted Mansion (2003)

Midnight/11c The Final Girls

Friday, October 26

11:30/10:30c Jurassic Park (1993)

2:35/1:35c The Lost World: Jurassic Park

5:40/4:40c The Haunted Mansion (2003)

7:50/8:50c Hocus Pocus

10:00/9:00c Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash

Midnight/11c Teen Spirit

Saturday, October 27

7/8c Dark Shadows (2012)

9:40/8:40c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

12:20/11:20c The Addams Family (1991)

2:30/1:30c Hocus Pocus

4:40/3:40c Disney•Pixar's Monsters, Inc.

6:50/5:50c Disney•Pixar's Monsters University

9:20/8:20c Hotel Transylvania

11:25/10:25c Disney•Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!

11:55/10:55c ParaNorman

Sunday, October 28

7/6c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

9:40/8:40c The Addams Family

11:50/10:50c Hocus Pocus

2/1c Disney•Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!

2:30/1:30c Disney•Pixar's Monsters, Inc.

4:35/3:35c Disney•Pixar's Monsters University

7:05/6:05c Hotel Transylvania

9:10/8:10c Hocus Pocus

11:20/10:20c The Goonies

Monday, October 29

4:30/3:30c The Goonies

7:10/6:10c Disney's Big Hero 6

9:20/8:20c 25th Anniversary Release - The Nightmare Before Christmas

Midnight/11c The Addams Family (1991)

Tuesday, October 30

1:30/12:30c Disney's Big Hero 6

3:40/2:40c Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash

4:40/3:40c Hocus Pocus

6:45/5:45c The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:25/7:25c Disney•Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!

8:55/7:55c The Addams Family (1991)

Midnight/11c Warm Bodies

Wednesday October 31

Hocus Pocus Marathon

7:30/6:30c Hocus Pocus

11/10c Hocus Pocus

1:10/12:10c Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash

2:40/1:40c Hocus Pocus

4:45/3:45c Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash

5:45/4:45c Hocus Pocus

7:50/6:50c Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash

8:50/7:50c Hocus Pocus

Midnight/11c Hocus Pocus