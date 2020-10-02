12 Actors Returning to TV in Hallmark’s 2020 Holiday Flicks

It’s beginning to look a lot like…paychecks! Past and current TV stars are getting a little extra cash for shopping this year, appearing in holiday-themed TV movies for Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas series and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Miracles of Christmas series.

Between the two channels, parent company Crown Media is rolling out a wonderland of 40 films, with yuletide programming kicking off October 23. (It’s not all Christmas, though! Check out Love, Lights, Hanukkah! on Hallmark on December 20 at 8/7c.)

To get in the holly jolly spirit, scroll down to see a dozen TV stars holidaying with Hallmark this year. Hey, that’s one for each of the 12 days of Christmas!

This alum of Criminal Minds and The Purge plays an event planner who has to win over a (good-looking) firefighter, played by Mark Taylor, to convince him to donate his spruce tree to the community Christmas celebration. A Christmas Tree Grows in Brooklyn premieres November 24 at 8/7c on Hallmark Channel.

As a widowed dad, Bailey (Once Upon a Time) keeps crossing paths with bakery owner Molly (Alvina August) in Deliver by Christmas, airing October 25 at 9/8c on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

This actress of JAG and Good Witch fame stars as a woman forced to plan her son’s Christmas Eve wedding—with the help of the bride’s uncle (Mark Deklin)—after the couple’s wedding planner quits. Meet Me at Christmas (the title isn’t locked) debuts November 14 at 9/8c on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

The former Cake Wars host and Dancing With the Stars contestant is sure to warm hearts as one half of a gay couple hoping to adopt. The ensemble film Christmas House, costarring Sharon Lawrence and Treat Williams, airs November 22 at 8/7c on Hallmark Channel.

Anyone wanna bet a rivalry turns romantic? This alum of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and The Fix plays one of two competing TV hosts (Alison Sweeney takes the other role) on a yuletide assignment in a small town. A Bright and Merry Christmas premieres November 25 at 8/7c on Hallmark Channel.

Grey’s Anatomy’s erstwhile Dr. April Kepner makes sweet music in Christmas in Vienna—airing November 14 at 8/7c on Hallmark Channel—as a concert violinist who finds inspiration and love while touring the Austrian capital.

Holmes (Arrow, V-Wars) stars as an enigmatic man who reconnects with a doctor from his past (played by Holly Robinson Peete), bringing a potentially life-changing revelation. The Christmas Doctor will see you November 15 at 9/8c on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

In Christmas She Wrote, the Hallmark staple and Wonder Years grad stars opposite Dylan Neal as a romance novelist who returns to her hometown after a professional setback—and finds an unexpected suitor hoping to win her back. The movie airs December 6 at 8/7c on Hallmark Channel.

The Sister, Sister actress and former cohost of The Real turns back the clock as a top newscaster who gets a second shot at love thanks to a carousel turned time machine. Take a whirl at the Christmas Carnival December 13 at 8/7c on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Pretty Little Liars‘ Mona is the leading lady of Holly & Ivy, airing November 1 at 9/8c on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Her character partners with a (strapping) contractor, played by Jeremy Jordan, to fix up a house in time to take in her ailing neighbor’s (Marisol Nichols) kids.

On top of The Christmas Doctor, the former cohost of The Talk appears in Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing, the latest in the Christmas in Evergreen series, airing December 5 at 8/7c on Hallmark Channel. This time, her character, Michelle, is gearing up for her wedding!

The Broadway talent—you probably saw him as Danny Zuko in Fox’s Grease Live!—plays a handsome fella who escapes a snowstorm in the home of a small-town woman (Laura Osnes) who doesn’t realize he’s the prince of Galwick—whatever Galwick is!—in One Royal Holiday, premiering November 1 at 8/7c on Hallmark Channel.

