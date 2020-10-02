12 Actors Returning to TV in Hallmark’s 2020 Holiday Flicks

It’s beginning to look a lot like…paychecks! Past and current TV stars are getting a little extra cash for shopping this year, appearing in holiday-themed TV movies for Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas series and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Miracles of Christmas series.

Between the two channels, parent company Crown Media is rolling out a wonderland of 40 films, with yuletide programming kicking off October 23. (It’s not all Christmas, though! Check out Love, Lights, Hanukkah! on Hallmark on December 20 at 8/7c.)

To get in the holly jolly spirit, scroll down to see a dozen TV stars holidaying with Hallmark this year. Hey, that’s one for each of the 12 days of Christmas!